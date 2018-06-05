Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Make Rare Appearance at 2018 CFDA Awards

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen made a rare public appearance at the 2018 CFDA Awards Monday night. The fashion designer twins both were unique black ensembles to the event at the Brooklyn Museum.

According to PEOPLE, this is their ninth time at the awards together. This time, Ashley wore a black shirt, black skirt and black pumps. Mary-Kate went with a long black belted coat and black booties. The twins both carried black handbags. They also enlisted hairstylist Mark Townsend, and went with matched make-up from artist Ana Marie Rizzieri.

This year, the Olsens were nominated for Womenswear Designer of the Year. They won Accessory Designer of the Year for their luxury fashion label The Row, reports Vogue. Raf Simons of Calvin Klein was named Womenswear Designer of the Year.

They previously won the Womenswear Designer of the Year award in 2012 and 2015, and won Accessories Designer of the Year in 2014. The 31-year-olds have been members of the Council of Fashion Designers of America since 2009.

Since the Olsen twins retired from acting, the former Full House stars are usually only seen in public at red carpet events in New York. Last month, they were spotted at the Met Gala, which had the theme “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” They also attended last year’s Met Gala, where they memorably posed for a photo with rapper Nicki Minaj.

Last month, Ashley also appeared solo at the Dia Art Foundation’s Dia:Beacon Spring Benefit in New York, reports Vogue.

The Olsens have been very successful with The Row and their other fashion labels. They are reportedly worth an estimated $400 million. Back in 2011, Newsweek predicted they would be billionaires soon, since their fashion empire is worth an estimated $1 billion. Mary-Kate is also married to Olivier Sarkozy, a French banker and the half-brother of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy.

Since the twins retired from acting, they were the only original Full House stars not to make appearances on Netflix’s sequel series, Fuller House. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight last year, their former on-screen dad Bob Saget said he supported their decision.

“People should do what they want with their lives, and when they’re 9 months old and they get a job, [they have a right to stop doing it],” Saget said. “I love them very very much, Ashley and Mary-Kate, and they love what they do and acting is not what they want to do. People should do what they want to do.”

Photo credit: Instagram/ Mark Townsend