Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Address Their Private Lives in Rare Joint Interview

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olson aren’t the most outspoken former child actresses, so it’s rare to see them open up about their personal lives — but perhaps what’s not surprising is that they chose to open up together.

The 32-year-old twins told WSJ Magazine that they “do everything together.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s been 32 years of learning how to communicate,” Ashley told the publication, saying their sisterly bond is like “a marriage and a partnership. We have had ups and downs.”

“We do everything together,” she added, with Mary-Kate chiming in, “We came out of the womb doing that.”

Although the Olsens became household names in the 1980s and ’90s thanks to Full House, on which they shared the role of Michelle Tanner, and through films like It Takes Two, Passport to Paris and Holiday in the Sun, the sisters retired from acting in 2012, focusing on their fashion careers instead. They even opted out of reprising their role as Michelle on the Netflix revival Fuller House, much to many fans’ dismay.

The sisters made a rare appearance in June at the 2018 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards, where they were nominated for Womenswear Designer of the Year and won Accessory Designer of the Year for their 12-year-old fashion line The Row. They previously won the Womenswear Designer of the Year award in 2012 and 2015.

Not only have they seen success in the women’s fashion world, but now the twins are venturing into the men’s realm, and are launching their first full menswear collection through The Row.

As for why they try and stay out of the spotlight, Ashley pins it on the fact that they don’t like to talk about themselves.

“We’re not product pushers,” Ashley said in the new interview with WSJ Magazine. “I don’t know if it’s because of the way we grew up — we just don’t like talking about ourselves or talking about what we’re doing … It’s not really our approach.”

Even though they may not relish the spotlight anymore, the sisters do value their close relationship. In 2016, they revealed to InStyle what they thought about each other, with Mary-Kate saying that Ashley is “loving and consistent.” Meanwhile, Ashley called Mary-Kate “the most grounded, brutally honest and compassionate person.”

“And my best friend,” she added.

Mary-Kate married French banker Olivier Sarkozy in 2012. According to a source for Us Weekly, the couple “definitely want a baby and have been trying.” Ashley, for her part, split with art dealer Richard Sachs last spring.