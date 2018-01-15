Celebrity

Celebrities Pay Tribute (Mostly) to Martin Luther King on MLK Day

As Americans remember the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. fifty years after his passing, social […]

By

As Americans remember the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. fifty years after his passing, social media has flooded with quotes and commentary about the civil rights leader’s dreams, actions and legacy.

The third Monday in January serves as a holiday of celebration, but without parties or gifts. Instead, the day is best commemorated by learning about King’s actions to strive for equality in the United States and considering how his words and legacy can forward social progress today.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Several celebrities, from politicians to athletes and reality personalities, offered up their thoughts on the leader’s life, speeches and actions to honor him and call for continued change.

Ellen Degeneres:

KRIS JENNER:

President Donald Trump:

During President Trump’s weekly address on Monday, he offered up thoughts on King’s life and legacy. 

Trump signed a proclamation Friday declaring Martin Luther King Jr. Day, an annual action by every president since Ronald Reagan in 1983 to commemorate the civil rights leader with a federal holiday.

He also signed last week a measure creating a new national historic park for Martin Luther King Jr. in Georgia. The park’s boundaries include the Prince Hall Masonic Temple, a site that King used as the headquarters for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, a White House spokesman said.

Barack Obama:

Former United States presidents offered their messages of observance of the holiday, which marks 50 years since King’s untimely death.

BILL CLINTON:

John Cena:

The wrestler penned a concise message in honor of King.

MC HAMMER:

Rapper MC Hammer took a different approach from Cena, writing a lengthy tribute to the civil rights hero.

Ivanka Trump:

First daughters to the president, both present and past, also offered up tributes to King as a hero and leader.

CHELSEA CLINTON:

Russell Westbrook:

Athletes penned messages in King’s honor using some of his most famous quotes, during which he called for justice and equality.

CHRIS PAUL:

LEBRON JAMES:

Camren Bicondova:

The Gotham star shared perhaps the most original tribute to commemorate the life of King, filming video footage of her morning walk to the Lincoln Memorial.

HODA KOTB:

Jim Gaffigan:

Comedians also offered up messages on the holiday. While some put their jokes aside, not all their tributes were met with agreement.

CHELSEA HANDLER:

Handler’s tribute to King was met with mixed reviews. Some praised the comedian’s “honest” outlook, while others considered her post to be narrow-minded.

Photo credit: Getty / Michael Ochs Archives / Stringer

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts