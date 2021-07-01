Martha Stewart Undergoes 3-Hour Surgery After Suffering Painful Injury

✖

In what is incredibly surprising, perhaps even blasphemous news, everyone’s favorite domestic goddess Martha Stewart is proving she isn’t perfect after all. The lifestyle expert took to social media this week to share an image of her leg in mid-air wrapped in a hefty medical bandage alongside the caption, “not the prettiest photo nor the happiest back story.” Ensuring she is okay, though, Stewart brought out several comments from fans and friends wishing for a quick recovery.

In a post shared Wednesday to her Instagram, the 79-year-old revealed she had “ruptured” her Achilles’ tendon a while ago and though she tried to let it heal on her own, she had no luck whatsoever. “The great Dr. John Kennedy at NYULangone performed a three-hour operation yesterday to repair the damage,” she said. According to the Mayo Clinic, an Achilles tendon rupture affects the back of one’s lower leg and can tear completely or partially when overstretched. An injury can cause severe pain while also restricting the ability to walk properly or even bend your foot.

The Martha Stewart Living founder went on to share she is currently “recuperating at home,” where she has been “ordered” to lay still with her leg elevated for at least two weeks. “After that, another two to four weeks of crutches,” she revealed. “Then maybe some more normal activity. Most such ruptures occur when dancing or playing sports. Mine was caused by a surprise step into a hole in the dark getting out of the car. Thank you, NYU, for attempting to make me whole again.”

Stewart’s famous friends flooded the comments section with love and wishes for recovery. Drew Barrymore wrote, “Your (sic) still so sexy !!! so so so sexy,” while Ellen Pompeo took to the comments writing, “Glad to hear you are on your way to a full recovery !!! Lots of love from your favorite fake doctor.” Fans echoed similar sentiments, with one adding, “Get well soon, queen!”

This past May, it was announced that Netflix obtained the rights to a documentary about the life of the beloved media and lifestyle mogul. While not much is known about the film just yet except for it being described as a lens into the “life and times of Martha Stewart,” it will reportedly be directed and produced by R.J. Cutler, who directed Apple TV+’s Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry and Showtime’s Belushi.

Living quite a storied life between being a babysitter for the children of baseball legends to her prison stint, Stewart revealed to Harper's Bazaar this past February about that infamous time, stating that while she knew she was “strong” going on, she was “certainly stronger coming out.”

Without going into depth about her sentence, she admits it was a “very serious” incident in her life. “I take it very seriously. I’m not bitter about it, but …. My daughter knows all the problems that resulted because of that. There’s a lot,” she said, adding how it was the two-year probationary period after her sentence when she got “really pissed” off. “My only big regret that I can talk about is that Saturday Night Live asked me to host. [But] my probation officer wouldn’t give me the time. That really pissed me off because I would have loved to have hosted Saturday Night Live. I’d like that on my résumé.”