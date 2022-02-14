Martha Stewart Snaps Super Bowl Photo With Guy Fieri

Martha Stewart joined thousands of fans Sunday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, as the Los Angeles Rams took on the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI. Among the throngs of fans, the 80-year-old lifestyle guru managed to find none other than Guy Fieri, the two famed personalities posing for a photo during the Big Game.

As the two teams battled it out on the field, the Rams ultimately coming out victorious, Stewart took to Instagram to share the snap. In the photo, Stewart leaned over a railing as Fieri smiled for the camera just below her, the two surrounded by dozens of others. Stewart wrote in the caption, “Great seat. Lots of passes by including this guy… Great super bowl.” The photo was so great, that one person demanded in the comments, “HANG THIS IN THE FING LOUVRE.” Fieri later shared the photo to his Instagram Story without caption.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Stewart attended Sunday night’s game in support of her longtime friend Snoop Dogg, who was one of the five Super Bowl Halftime Show performers. Snoop headlined the event alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, the five performers taking the stage Sunday night for a history-making performance. The setlist for the night included a list of hits from the performers, including “Next Episode” and “California Love” by Dr. Dre featuring Snoop, “Family Affair” and “No More Drama” by Blige, “m.A.A.d City” by Lamar, “Lose Yourself” by Eminem, and “Still Dre” by Dr. Dre and featuring all four other performers, among others.

Sunday night proved to be a big one for Stewart and Snoop. Before Super Bowl LVI, the two co-hosted Animal Planet’s annual Puppy Bowl. The pre-recorded show features adorable puppies battling it out on a much smaller field, with Stewart and Snoop acting as coaches. Stewart took on coaching responsibilities for Team Ruff, while Snoop headed Team Fluff as they played for the “Lombarky” trophy.

In the 2022 Puppy Bowl, Team Fluff ultimately came out on top, taking home the Lombarky trophy with a final score of 73-69. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams took home the big Super Bowl win. The Rams defeated the Bengals with a close final score of 23-20, marking the second time the Rams have won the Big Game following their win as the St. Louis Rams in 2000.