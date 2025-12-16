Martha Stewart Plans to Be ‘Composted’ When She Dies

Bringing a new meaning to “Martha’s Vineyard,” famed cook, writer and TV personality Martha Stewart plans to be composted in her garden after death.

In a new episode of the 50 & Unfiltered podcast, the 84-year-old told host Shawn Killinger that a traditional burial is something that she’ll never do. She loves the animals, plants, flowers and vegetables on her farm so much that she wants to be a part of them forever.

“I’m going to be composted,” she said on the December 2 episode. “When one of my horses dies, we dig a giant hole really deep in one of my fields—we have a pet cemetery—and the horse is wrapped in a clean, white linen sheet and very carefully dropped down into this giant, lovely grave. I want to go there.”

New York, where her farm resides, legalized human composting three years ago in 2022.

“It’s not going to hurt anyone. It’s my property,” she continued. “These coffin things and all that stuff? No way.”

Killinger replied back that it was an unconventional burial method, but that she wasn’t very surprised.

“Do you know what five people said to me ahead of time?” she asked Stewart. “They knew I was asking you that, and they were like, ‘Oh, she’s totally going to be composted.’”

Famous for taking great care of her pets—to the point she once noted that “many of my friends want to come back as my pet”—it’s no surprise that this is how the legendary businesswoman wants to go out.

