‘Married With Children’, ‘Will & Grace’ and ‘Modern Family’ Actress Helen Siff Dead at 88

Helen Siff, a veteran character actress who appeared on beloved shows including Married… With Children, Will & Grace and Modern Family during her five-decade Hollywood career, has died. She was 88.

The actress, who appeared in dozens of TV shows, films and stage performances over the years, died Thursday in Los Angeles of complications from surgery for a “long, painful illness,” according to a statement from her family to The Hollywood Reporter.

HOLLYWOOD – OCTOBER 05: Actress Helen Siff attends “1 Voice” An Evening of Monologues, Music and Memories at NEO Ensemble Theatre on October 5, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

“Those who worked with Helen knew her not just as a talented performer, but as someone who brought professionalism, dedication and genuine kindness to every set,” they said. “She understood that every role, no matter how large or small, was an opportunity to contribute something meaningful to the story being told.”

Siff’s family noted that she had the “rare gift” of “making even the smallest part memorable.”

Siff’s other TV credits include Lou Grant, Cagney & Lacey, Silver Spoons, L.A. Law, Knots Landing, Ellen, Dharma & Greg, Scrubs, My Name Is Earl, S.W.AT., Mom, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Good Trouble.

ELLEN degeneres and helen siff on ‘ellen’ episode “The Note,” which aired October 12, 1994. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images)

On the big screen, Siff appeared in The Karate Kid (1984), Hail, Caesar! (2016), You Don’t Mess With the Zohan (2008), Rocky (1976), Big Top Pee-wee (1988), Earth Girls Are Easy (1988), City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly’s Gold (1994) and The Disappearance of Mrs. Wu (2001).

On stage, Siff originated the role of Helga in the 1993 off-Broadway production of Grandma Sylvia’s Funeral, and also appeared in Lilies of the Field, Lost in Yonkers and Over the River and Through the Woods.

Siff is survived by her twin sister, Carol; sister, Janet; son, Matt; daughters Susie, Karen, Vicki and Jenny; and grandchildren Chelsea, Zach, Robert, Josh, Spencer, Megan and Dean.