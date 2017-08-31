Jamie Otis Embraces Her Postpartum Body Days After Welcoming Daughter

Just three days after welcoming her daughter, Married At First Sight alum Jamie Otis is opening up about her post-baby body and embracing it in every way possible.

Otis, who welcomed her daughter Henley Grace Hehner on Aug. 22 with husband Doug Hehner, shared a photo of her postpartum body in an Instagram post on Friday.

“Outfit of the day…I share all the details in my insta story! Lol no but seriously, I love every bit of my postpartum body,” she wrote next to a photo of herself wearing a white tank top and “hospital undies.”

She continued, writing, “Victoria’s Secret ain’t got nothin’ on these,” along with an emoji of red lips.

Earlier this week, the couple confirmed their daughter’s birth.

“Mommy and baby are doing well and Daddy is in pure bliss,” Otis’ rep told PEOPLE.

Otis and Hehner tied the knot in 2014 on the reality series after meeting for the first time at the altar. Otis, 31, announced her pregnancy in January, just six months after losing their first child, a son, while she was four months pregnant.

Otis kept her fans up to date throughout her pregnancy, so they can probably except the same thing but now as she documents her journey as a mother.