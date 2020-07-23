Marlon Wayans Announces Death of Mother Elvira, Wayans Family Matriarch, Shortly Before Birthday at 81

✖

Actor Marlon Wayans took to Instagram on Thursday to pay tribute his mother, Elvira, who recently passed away at the age of 81. Wayans himself turned 48 on Thursday but admitted he was having trouble celebrating considering the two shared the same birthday.

"Losing you shattered me into 1000 pieces," the caption began. "I'm putting myself back together piece by piece. You will always be my glue. Miss you. Today I celebrate for the both of [us]. In the midst of this hurt... I just love you ma. [Miss you], I accomplished so much, made you so proud... but now I got [an] angel to lift me." Wayans went on to write "I gave you all my [birthdays]... [what the hell] do I do now?" The caption closed with simply "rest well."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marlon Wayans (@marlonwayans) on Jul 23, 2020 at 1:08am PDT

Wayans continued the memorial in another post, which featured another photo of the two together. "Every time I [see] this woman I smiled. I see her in every woman... the greatness you all behold. The joy you can always share. The sweetness and affection we all possess but we're to damaged to just let go. Thank [you] ma for gifting me pure love. You will always be my first love happy b-day woman. Baby boy misses you."

Elvira Alethia was a homemaker and social worker who resided in Chelsea, New York City. Marlon Wayans was one of the 10 children she had with husband Howell Staten, which also included Damon Wayans and Keenan Ivory Wayans. Collectively, the family proved to be one of the most prolific showbiz families of the era, having written, directed, produced and starred in countless movies and TV series while often working with one another on multiple projects.

In June of 2019, Wayans used the photo-sharing platform to celebrate Pride Month, penning a touching message about love and acceptance about his daughter, Amai. "Happy pride to my pride and joy,” Wayans captioned a photo of his daughter sporting sneakers with rainbow-soles. "I wouldn't change one effing thing about you. Love you to the moon around the sun through the galaxies and back again."

While some trolls managed to descend on the comments, Wayans quickly shot them down. "She's 19. She is who she is until or until she don't choose different," he wrote, responding to one commenter. "Love her for her not what I want her to be."