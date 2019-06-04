Marlon Wayans Slams Troll Who Goes After His Daughter’s Sexuality

Marlon Wayans is a proud dad, and he is coming after trolls who criticized his teenage daughter’s sexuality.

The White Chicks actor, 46, took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate Pride Month, which commemorates the Stonewalls Riots and celebrates the LGBTQ community, and his 19-year-old daughter Amai Wayans, penning a touching message about love and acceptance.

“Happy pride [rainbow emoji] to my pride and joy,” Wayans captioned a photo of Amai donning rainbow-soled sneakers. “I wouldn’t change one effing thing about you. Love you to the moon around the sun through the galaxies and back again.”

Although the loving message received more than 100,000 likes and dozens of positive comments from fans and celebrities, including Gabrielle Union and La La Anthony, Wayans’ unconditional love and acceptance also garnered several negative comments, which the father-of-two was quick to clapback at.

“Damn unfollow,” one person commented on the post. “Sad s–.”

Wayans responded to the negativity with a “Bye” and a waving hand emoji.

Wayans also responded to another user who suggested that his 19-year-old daughter “not old enough to understand what that’s really all about” and that he has “the power to change lives Bro, don’t teach her that.”

“She’s 19. She is who she is until or until she don’t choose different,” the comedian wrote in response. “Love her for her not what I want her to be.”

Later, another follower supported both Wayans and his daughter and suggested that he simply delete the negative comments.

“I’m sure you can delete these negative comments. Let’s keep this Happy,” the user wrote. “Why some people have to be so opinionated. Praying they drown in their own negativity.”

In response, Wayans stated that keeping the negative comments was important, because it showcased the harassment that those in the LGBTQ community face every day and the progress that still needs to be made.

“I thought of erasing them but I need the world to see the ignorance that still exists,” he responded. “Objective without obstacles is a worthless triumph. We all will some day get to unconditional love. Because of my daughter I am one step closer. I am not God, I don’t judge I just LOVE. And still pray for the haters because I refuse to judge them too I just love.”

Wayans shares Amai and her 17-year-old brother Shawn with ex-wife Angelica Zachary, who he split from in 2013.