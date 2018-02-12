Marlon Brando’s Son Says Dad Did Not Have Intimate Relationship With Richard Pryor

Marlon Brando’s son disputes Quincy Jones’ controversial claims that The Godfather actor engaged in a sexual relationship with late comedian Richard Pryor and other high-profile men.

Jones said in an interview with Vulture that “(Marlon) Brando used to go cha-cha dancing with us. He could dance his a— off. He was the most charming motherf— you ever met.”

He also said Brando was not discriminating about his sexual partners.

“He’d f— anything. Anything! He’d f— a mailbox. James Baldwin. Richard Pryor. Marvin Gaye,” Jones claimed.

Pryor’s widow supported the comments, saying they were true and documented in his diaries, while his daughter painted them as “tasteless” and “infuriating.” Now Brando’s oldest son Miko Brando is speaking out to shut down the “wrongful” accusation.

“The Marlon Brando family has heard the recent comments by Quincy Jones and we are disappointed that anyone would make such a wrongful comment about either Marlon Brando or Richard Pryor,” Miko told TMZ.

Following Jones’ claims on Wednesday, Pryor’s widow, Jennifer Lee Pryor, confirmed the relationship to TMZ.

“Richard would have no shame about Quincy’s comments,” Jennifer said, adding that the comedic legend was always very open about his bisexuality with friends, and documented it extensively in diaries. She added that show diaries are in talks to be released later in 2018.

“It was the ’70s! Drugs were still good, especially quaaludes,” Jennifer said. “If you did enough cocaine, you’d f— a radiator and send it flowers in the morning.”

Pryor’s daughter, Rain Pryor, disputed the claims in a now-deleted series of tweets.

“Daddy did NOT have relations with Brando. There were no trips to his South Pacific Oasis, no flowers or love notes between. Not even a film role,” she wrote.

“Why this sudden need to drag Daddy through the Hollywood mud? I find it tasteless and infuriating. At least get the details right, but of course we live in the age of faux news is real unless we disagree for our own agendas, and people need to stay relevant by dishing dirt,” Rain added.

In a separate post on Facebook, Rain slammed the “faux news,” claiming Jones “was once a brilliant music producer who is losing his mind, and decided to garner publicity for himself with a sensationalized interview.”

She continued to allege that Jennifer confirmed the speculation “because she needs to keep legitimizing herself,” adding that “she hated [Jones] and Daddy.”

Though Brando was married three times prior to his death in 2004 at 80 years old, rumblings of his bisexuality swirled throughout his prolific career in Hollywood. Pryor was also known to have relations with both men and women before he died in 2005, nine days after his 65th birthday.

Photo credit: Getty / Ed Clark / The LIFE Picture Collection