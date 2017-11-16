TV Host Slammed for What He Called Kim Kardashian After Interview

English television host Mark Wright is in hot water with fans after an interview with Kim Kardashian.

Great night chatting to this 1 @kimkardashian what a lovely person and so funny too. @extratv A post shared by Mark Wright (@wrighty_) on Nov 14, 2017 at 11:10pm PST

Sharing a snap of the interview on Instagram, the host captioned the picture, “Great night chatting to this 1 @kimkardashian what a lovely girl and so funny too. @extratv.”

He quickly changed the word “girl” to “person” in the caption when the internet called him out on the sexism of calling the 37-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians businesswoman a “girl” when he himself is seven years younger than her.

“Girl? I hope she doesn’t read this post. Seems a little disrespectful to me,” one fan commented.

Another added: “If she’s over 18 she’s a woman, not a girl.”

Other said people were too caught up on semantics.

“It’s how English talk, ‘girl’ is something we say, people causing a big deal over it,” one person said.

Wright first rose to prominence on the English series The Only Way is Essex and has appeared on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

