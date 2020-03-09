Mark Wahlberg Weighs in on Post Malone’s Body Art After Removing His Own Tattoos

Mark Wahlberg and Post Malone recently worked together on the new Netflix film Spenser Confidential, and it seems Wahlberg found the time to offer Malone some advice when it comes to body art. During an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Monday, Wahlberg revealed that he had cautioned the singer against so many tattoos, though Malone didn’t heed his co-star’s advice.

“I had like eight or nine [tattoos removed],” Wahlberg said. “All the way around my neck, my stomach, my arms, my back, my leg.”

“What made you want to get them removed?” Corden asked him. “Maturity,” Wahlberg answered. “Sensibility.”

“Did you ever pull Post Malone aside and go, ‘Listen…’?” the host wondered.

“Yes, I have, and you know what, he’s now since added more to his face,” Wahlberg joked.

“It took me five years to get the tattoos removed and it’s dreadfully painful,” he said. “It’s like hot bacon grease getting flicked on you over and over and over again….I told Posty, it’s gonna be a lot of Bud Lights trying to get those things off you.”

“What did he say?” Corden asked.

“He says what every kid says, what I said when I got my tattoos. ‘Oh no, no, no, they all have meaning. I’m going to keep them forever,’” Wahlberg recalled. “But then you realize, ‘I’m pushing 40, I’ve gotta do something about this.’”

Spenser Confidential stars Wahlberg as a former police officer turned private detective named Spenser, who is released from jail after serving five years for assaulting a fellow officer. Malone makes his acting debut in the movie as as a prison inmate named Squeeb, who takes it upon himself to deliver a message to Spenser with a few other inmates before his release. Things quickly turn physical, and while Malone stays out of the way during the first part of the fight, he eventually gets involved.

The movie was released on Netflix on March 6.

In a recent interview with GQ Style, Malone shared that his face tattoos “may be a defensive strategy.”

“I’m a ugly-a— motherf—er,” he said. “It does maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look, so I’m going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, ‘You look cool, kid,’ and have a modicum of self-confidence when it comes to my appearance.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Joe Scarnici