Mark Wahlberg Shaves His Head in Wild Transformation Video

New year, new look. Mark Wahlberg rang in 2025 by shaving his head, per an old video. In a Jan. 2 video, the 53-year-old shared behind-the-scenes content of what it took for him to get into character for his latest movie Flight Risk. “Check out @flightriskmovie 🥸🔥🎥🎬 keeping it real🥸 no bald cap🥸🥸 NO CAP🔥,” he captioned an Instagram Reels of him having his head shaved by a stylist. “F— you lookin’ at?” he teased in the clip while sitting in a salon chair. Elsewhere in the video, he added, “It’s gonna come back.” The Four Brothers star first shared footage of his bald look in a July 3, 2024, Instagram post. “No bald cap for me😎😂 we go all in,” he captioned the post at the time.

Wahlberg stars in the Mel Gibson-directed action thriller as a pilot transporting a U.S. Marshal and a prisoner on a small flight across Alaska en route to New York City for the prisoner to testify in an upcoming trial against an organized crime group. In an interview with PEOPLE last summer, he shared what his wife Rhea Durham thought about his physical transformation for the film.

“There was no bald cap. I shaved the middle and left the horseshoe around the sides. We just shaved it,” he said at the time. “They would shave the top as close to the scalp as possible every day, obviously, because we didn’t have any stubble or anything. So I just hid it with a hat. But the most priceless thing was seeing my wife’s face when I took my hat off after getting the hair cut for work that day.” He added that their children had a positive reaction to his new look. “Oh, they’re gonna love it. My kids — my boys especially — they loved the hair cut,” he added.