Mark Wahlberg Reveals Photo of Late Mom Alma With All His Kids

Mark Wahlberg is looking back on happy memories with his family after the loss of his mother, Alma Wahlberg, whom he announced Sunday passed away at age 78 after a battle with dementia. The actor, 49, took to his Instagram Monday to share a photo seated on the couch with his late mother as she rested her hand on his knee. Surrounding the mother-son duo are Mark's wife Rhea and their four children — Ella, 17, Michael, 15, Brendan, 12, and Grace, 11.

"Miss you grandma," he captioned the post alongside a heart emoji. Mario Lopez made sure to share his support for his friend, commenting, "Prayers up!" while Rhea responded to the tribute with the prayer hands emoji. Mark was Alma's youngest child of nine and shared that his family had lost its matriarch Sunday with a photo of the former nurse. "My angel. Rest in peace," he simply captioned the photo.

Many of Wahlberg's famous friends offered up their sympathies, including Lopez, who commented, "God Bless you and the family bro," and Octavia Spencer, who wrote, "My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family." Brother Donnie Wahlberg left a prayer hand, heart and dove emoji, but also shared a tribute video of his own that same day.

"My mom Alma's joy for life, love and people — combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from — undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am," the Blue Bloods star wrote, in part. "I've often said, if you like anything about me, I got it from Alma. I say that, because it's true. She was, without a doubt, the most loving human being I've ever known."

Calling his mother "true blue" and the "epitome of grace," Donnie noted of his upbringing, "Like so many moms who struggled, overcame odds, made something from nothing and pulled off the impossible for their children, she never complained. She did what needed to be done, most often, with a smile. She made the best of times in the worst of times."

Donnie's wife, The Masked Singer judge Jenny McCarthy, also paid her respects on social media, sharing a photo of herself rocking some blue hair and hugging Alma from the side in what looks like a candid moment between the two. "To my sweet Alma," the actress wrote in the caption. "I could not have asked for a better mother-in-law. Always kind, always made me feel loved and she will always be an inspiration to so many.. Love you so much Alma."