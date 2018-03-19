Mark Salling Autopsy Reveals Alcohol in His System

Mark Salling, the former Glee actor, died with alcohol in his system in January, according to his autopsy.

Salling did not have any drugs in his system when he died of asphyxia by hanging on Jan. 30, according to a toxicology report obtained by Us Weekly.

However, he had a blood alcohol level of 0.095 at the time of his death. That’s over the 0.080 legal limit for driving in California.

The 35-year-old Salling was found dead near a riverbed in the Sunland-Tujunga neighborhood in Los Angeles. His body was found on Jan. 30 after his mother noticed he was missing.

“The decedent was last known to be alive watching television with his father, in the living room,” the autopsy reads. After midnight that morning, “the decedent’s mother woke up and noticed the decedent and his vehicle were gone. The decedent was on house arrest and his roommate for the tracking device down the street from the residence.” Salling’s family reported him missing before he was found deceased.

Salling was awaiting a March sentencing hearing for child pornography possession charges. He agreed to plead guilty in December 2017, and accepted between four to seven years in prison. He also faced 20 years od supervised release after his prison sentence. The actor also agreed to pay $50,000 in restitution to any victim who requested it.

According to prosecutors, there were over 50,000 images of child pornography on his computers. Some showed children as young as 3 years old.

Salling reportedly attempted suicide several times before his death. In August 2017, he cut his wrists and went to a rehab facility before he reached the plea deal. He also appeared “agitated” in a convenience store surveillance tape, just hours before his death.

According to Us Weekly, the autopsy report notes Salling had a “history of depression since his conviction for procession of child pornography in 2017.”

“He was in a dark place. He was very lonely. He was very depressed,” a friend told Us Weekly on Jan. 30. “He was going to prison soon. Whoever was in his life pretty much cut him off.”

On Feb. 7, prosecutors officially dropped the child pornography charges. Salling’s victims can reportedly still seek restitution from Salling’s estate. Salling created a company in 2009 to manage his Glee salary, and it is reportedly worth $1.971 million.

Salling starred as Noah “Puck” Puckerman on Glee‘s first three seasons, but made guest appearances in seasons four, five and six.