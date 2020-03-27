Mark Blum, ‘Crocodile Dundee’ and ‘You’ Star, Dead at 69 Following Coronavirus Diagnosis

It’s been reported that actor Mark Blum, who appeared in Crocodile Dundee and Netflix’s hit romance-thriller You, has died at the age of 69, following a coronavirus diagnosis. According to the Daily Mail, Blum’s death was first announced by New York-based theater company Playwrights Horizons, who wrote in a social media post, “With love and heavy hearts, Playwrights Horizons pays tribute to Mark Blum, a dear longtime friend and a consummate artist who passed this week. Thank you, Mark, for all you brought to our theater, and to theaters and audiences across the world. We will miss you.” No other details were made available.

The New Jersey-born actor has since been receiving memorial messages from many lives he touched, including actress Rosanna Arquette, whom he starred alongside in the classic film Desperately Seeking Susan. “Sharon Waxman informed me of this very very hard news today I’m so deeply sad for his family and for his fans. he was a wonderful actor and a very good and kind man. May you Rest In Peace and power mark. God bless you,” she wrote. Madonna, who also appeared in the film, added, “I Want to Acknowledge the Passing of a remarkable Human, fellow actor and friend Mark Blum, who succumbed to Coronavirus. This is really tragic and my heart goes out to him, his family and his loved ones. I remember him as funny warm, loving .and professional when we made Desperately Seeking Susan in 1985!! Another reminder that this virus is no joke, nothing to be casual about or pretend wont affect us in some way. We need to stay grateful -be hopeful- help each other-and follow the quarantine rules!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

My uncle, Mark Blum, has been known on stage by many names to many people over the years. But to me, he was just Uncle Mark. As you can imagine, my family is devastated. Reading tweets and seeing how many people loved & respected him is more special than you will ever know. pic.twitter.com/PaB5X401Vq — Awkward-ish (@awkward_ish) March 26, 2020

“One of our family of Mozart in the Jungle passed this morning from the corona virus. Mark Blum was a truly wonderful actor, but more importantly, was a funny sensitive, and beautiful man. RIP,” offered actor Malcolm McDowell.

“Mark Blum was my brother’s first boss in NYC when we moved there. He was full of hilarious stories about this insane business & was always so kind to my brothers & me, back when we had nothing. Thank you, Mark. RIP,” added Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn.

Photo Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images