Marj Dusay, ‘Days of Our Lives’ and ‘All My Children’ Star, Dead at 83

Veteran soap opera actress Marj Dusay has died at the age of 83. Dusay, who died on Tuesday, Jan. 28, was known for her roles on Guiding Light, Santa Barbara, All My Children, and Days of Our Lives. The actress’ death was confirmed by her stepdaughter Elizabeth Perine on Facebook.

“I’m so very sad to have to tell you that my stepmother Marj passed away peacefully yesterday morning in her sleep,” Perine wrote. “She was quite a woman and had quite a grand life. She was deeply loved and will be deeply missed.”

News of Dusay’s death has devastated fans, many of whom have taken to social media to mourn her loss and share tribute to the late actress.

Sad to hear of the passing of Marj Dusay. What a career! I loved her as Vanessa on #AMC. Marj, Finola, and Vincent sharing scenes was pure gold, legends! pic.twitter.com/eVHoigEhmB — Sunshine ☀️ (@Sunshin48428202) January 29, 2020

“I just saw that Marj Dusay (Vanessa on All My Children and Alexandra on Guiding Light) passed away,” wrote one fan. “She was fantastic, and bring me back to memories of watching both shows with my Grandmother when I was younger. I miss watching those shows with my grandma, great memories of both.”

“I’m so saddened by this news. I dearly loved her,” tweeted another fan. “Just like the legendary Ruth Warrick as Phoebe on All My Children, nobody could bust into a room and yell as gracefully as Marj Dusay.”

I am hearing reports that actress Marj Dusay has passed away. I grew up with her on television, where she portrayed Alexandra Spaulding, matriarch of the powerful Spaulding family on the long running daytime drama Guiding Light. Miss Dusay will be missed. #MarjDusay #GuidingLight pic.twitter.com/64FeSZ5DcT — Geno Cuddy🎙 (@OfficialGenoC) January 29, 2020

Born Majorie Ellen Pivonka Mahoney, Dusay got her start in Hollywood with small roles on Clambake and the original Star Trek before scoring regular appearances on a number of other series, including The Wild Wild West, Bonanza, Hawaii Five-0, Medical Center, and Hogan’s Heroes, according to Entertainment Weekly.

She made her TV soap debut in 1983, replacing Carolyn Jones as Myrna Clegg on CBS’ Capitol. After the soap was cancelled in 1987, the actress went on to portray Mason Capwell’s mother Pamela, a role previously portrayed by Shirley Ann Field, on NBC’s Santa Barbara. She also appeared as Vanessa Bennett Hayward Cortlandt on All My Children and in 1993, she temporarily filled in for Louise Sorel as Vivian Alamain on Days of Our Lives. Dusay’s most recent credit, Alexandra Spaulding on Guiding Light, earned her a 1995 Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress.