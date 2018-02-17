‘House’ Actress Charlyne Yi Accuses Marilyn Manson of Sexual Misconduct

House actress Charlyne Yi accused Marilyn Manson of harassing her and other women when he visited the set of House‘s final season.

She recalled the alleged incident days after the musician ended a New York show early after an apparent meltdown.

“Ugh don’t even get me started on Marilyn Manson,” the 32-year-old actress wrote on Twitter. “Yes this happened a long time ago — on the last season of House he came on set to visit because he was a huge fan of the show & he harassed just about every woman asking us if we were going to scissor, rhino & called me a China man.”

“I genuinely hope he gets help,” Yi continued. “It’s so triggering to see people come up on the internet who have harassed you. And then when you talk about the incidents you become known as the person tied to the harasser. And that’s just your name from now on. It almost overrides who you are.”

According to Pitchfork, Manson performed a few songs at his Huntington, New York show Thursday before he began a series of incoherent rants in which he asked his fans if they loved him. After the show, fans started yelling “F— you, Manson.”

Others posted videos of the scene, with some speculating he might have been drunk or drugged.

“Tried seeing Marilyn Manson tonight. We have seen him on four other occasions and always entertained. This time due to being so drugged, drunk, or sick unfortunately this concert was a complete failure,” one fan wrote on social media.

It was the latest troubling scene from Manson’s current tour. In November, he pointed a fake gun at a San Bernardino, California crowd, two years after a mass shooting there. He also broke his leg on stage in September. Manson also fired his bassist, Twiggy Ramirez, who was accused of sexual assault.

In October, Yi made headlines when she accused David Cross, the comedian and husband of House star Amber Tamblyn, of making racist comments about her when they met in 2011. Cross later said he reached out to Yi and said he did not remember the incident. However, he said he was not accusing her of lying.

“I am NOT accusing Charlene [sic] of lying and I’m truly sorry if I hurt her, it was never my intention to do that,” Cross wrote. “I do not remember it like she remembers it (and clearly we’re quite a bit far apart on this) but I reached out to her privately and expressed that and more, including the possibility that perhaps we both are misremembering exactly what happened that night? Anyway, I can’t believe I have to write this but I am not a racist nor a bully and I loathe them in real life.”

Tamblyn also took to Twitter, where she said she believed Yi after speaking with her.

“I will say this for the last time. Do not hold women accountable for the actions, decisions or words of their partners,” Tamblyn wrote on Oct. 19. “Don’t. Do it.”