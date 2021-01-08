Marion Ramsey, 'Police Academy' and 'Modern Family' Actress, Dead at 73

✖

Marion Ramsey, an actress who appeared in Police Academy and Modern Family, has died at the age of 73. According to ET, Ramsey's death was confirmed by her representative, who stated that she passed away on Thursday morning. At this time, no cause of death has been reported.

Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on May 10, 1947, Ramsey began her acting career in the mid-'70s, by starring in a variety series titled Keep on Truckin'. She would later go on to land roles on The Jeffersons, and Cos, a sketch show presented by Bill Cosby. Ramsey's biggest break came in 1984, when she starred in Police Academy as the soft-spoken Officer Laverne Hooks. She would go on to star in each subsequent Police Academy film through Police Academy 6: City Under Siege. The only Police Academy film Ramsey did not star in was the seventh and final movie in the franchise, Police Academy: Mission to Moscow.

After exiting Police Academy, Ramsey nabbed guest starring roles in hit TV shows such as MacGyver, The Nanny and Beverly Hills, 90210. In the 2000s, she turned up in a couple of Adult Swim Shows — Robot Chicken and Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! — and had a cameo on Modern Family in 2011. In the latter years of her career, Ramsey's most notable projects were the made-for-TV sci-fi films Lavalantula and its sequel, 2 Lava 2 Lantula!, which were released in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

Marion Ramsey, known for acting in the “Police Academy” films and gracing the Broadway stage in 1978’s “Eubie!,” has died at 73. https://t.co/yafhxGTKeS pic.twitter.com/ONAxPYIRQF — Variety (@Variety) January 7, 2021

In the wake of Ramsey's death, many have taken to social media to mourn her passing. "I have no words to say or explain the pain of all of those we lost. Only that we feel it and understand..... and it still hurts. Marion Ramsey 1947-2020," tweeted Ramsey's Police Academy co-star, Michael Winslow. He also shared a smiling photo of Ramsey along with his memorial.

"In the 80s the Police Academy films cast a long shadow over the comedy genre - they were everywhere & everyone watched them. [Marion Ramsey] was hilarious as Hooks - a fine comedic actress," added British film producer Jonathan Sothcott. "[Janine Nerissa] still regularly squeaks 'this is a stick up!' Sorry to hear of her death at 73." In addition to her film and TV career, Ramsey also enjoyed a long and illustrious career as Broadway and off-Broadway actress. According to ET, Ramsey is survived by her three brothers.