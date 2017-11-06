Celebrity

Marilyn Manson Under Scrutiny After Pointing Fake Rifle at Crowd

Marilyn Manson is facing criticism for a ‘frightening’ prank he played on stage during a concert […]

By

Marilyn Manson is facing criticism for a “frightening” prank he played on stage during a concert near San Bernardino Sunday night.

As he performed on stage, he pointed a fake semi-automatic rifle at fans in the crowd, pretending to spray them with bullets, according to a video from TMZ.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 48-year-old singer, who performed from a wheelchair after breaking his leg onstage in September, was at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in Devore, Calif., a town ten miles north of San Bernardino, where a husband and wife killed 14 people in December 2015 in a mass shooting.

Manson mounted a microphone atop an orange-tipped rifle while singing his song “We Know Where You F—–g Live” Sunday night.

More: Marilyn Manson Cancels Tour Dates After Onstage Injury

Manson’s show came just hours after 26 people were killed at a church near San Antonio, Texas.

Reactions came on Twitter in the form of outrage, with some calling him an “idiot” and “sick.”

One person wrote that they left the concert after seeing Manson’s prop usage.

Others wrote that it was likely a publicity stunt from a known provacateur who uses his concerts to provoke people.

The day before the concert, Manson tweeted a photo of a gun and some rope. “Sunday is coming! Too many options. I think maybe I’ll skip mass, and head to my concert,” he wrote.

Tagged:
,

Related Posts