Marilyn Manson Under Scrutiny After Pointing Fake Rifle at Crowd

Marilyn Manson is facing criticism for a “frightening” prank he played on stage during a concert near San Bernardino Sunday night.

#MONSTASQUADD Marilyn Manson Points Fake Rifle at San Bernardino Concert Crowd https://t.co/pY24EtXYtS pic.twitter.com/s1XYvQlA3y — Suave Churchill (@SuaveManage) November 6, 2017

As he performed on stage, he pointed a fake semi-automatic rifle at fans in the crowd, pretending to spray them with bullets, according to a video from TMZ.

The 48-year-old singer, who performed from a wheelchair after breaking his leg onstage in September, was at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in Devore, Calif., a town ten miles north of San Bernardino, where a husband and wife killed 14 people in December 2015 in a mass shooting.

Manson mounted a microphone atop an orange-tipped rifle while singing his song “We Know Where You F—–g Live” Sunday night.

Manson’s show came just hours after 26 people were killed at a church near San Antonio, Texas.

Reactions came on Twitter in the form of outrage, with some calling him an “idiot” and “sick.”

Like you didn’t know he has a demonic stronghold. The guy is sick and needs deliverance. — Steve Sanchez (@IamSteveSanchez) November 6, 2017

Not funny, or smart!!! — Marcyann Striani (@mstriani) November 6, 2017

Somebody shoulda broke his jaw just 4 that — Playa T Show (@PlayaT) November 6, 2017

One person wrote that they left the concert after seeing Manson’s prop usage.

It was at Knotfest. It was not cool. We left. — Lindi Mills (@LindiMills) November 6, 2017

Others wrote that it was likely a publicity stunt from a known provacateur who uses his concerts to provoke people.

You all do realize this is Marilyn Manson, right? His whole shitck has been to shock people by offending. You expect him to change? — Nat’l Prestige Idols (@BTS_fiend) November 6, 2017

what better way to get attention. He’s no longer relevant and it’s just a sad attempt for attention. — Mr. Eddy (@LegendFryingpan) November 6, 2017

Sad. He tries too hard to be relevant. #EpicFail — Andrea Imperato (@Andrea_Imperato) November 6, 2017

The day before the concert, Manson tweeted a photo of a gun and some rope. “Sunday is coming! Too many options. I think maybe I’ll skip mass, and head to my concert,” he wrote.