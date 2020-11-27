'Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special' Trailer Released by AppleTV+

✖

It's hard to picture the Christmas season without Mariah Carey after her single "All I Want for Christmas Is You." Now, the award-winning singer has her own Christmas special this year via AppleTV+. The trailer that just dropped on Friday shows that not only will Carey be featured in the holiday segment, but so will a number of other A-listers like Snoop Dog, Tiffany Haddish, Misty Copeland and Jennifer Hudson.

More celebrities like Ariana Grande, Billy Eichner, Jermaine Dupri, Mykal-Michelle Harris will also make an appearance, along with Carey's 9-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe. The special will tell the story of the world facing a holiday crisis, and only one person can solve it: Mariah Carey. With both musical performances and a number of animated dances, Carey will find a way to save Christmas.

Not only will the film release on Dec. 4, but so will the single "Oh Santa!" co-written by Carey, Hudson and Grande, who will also be featured on the track. In 2019, Carey released a new cut of "All I Want for Christmas Is You" that included a lot of unseen footage and fans loved every bit of it. "It's so funny, somebody was just asking me, 'What were you doing 25 Christmases ago?'" she told USA Today. "I would probably say somebody was giving me a bottle and they were singing me a sweet lullaby Christmas tune. Because I was just one year old, so I don't know! It's very much like I live in the land of the Tooth Fairy and Santa Claus."

She continued, "I don't acknowledge time, I don't know what it is. I rebuke it!" The famous song has broken records over the years, being almost the theme of the Christmas season. While it remains a fan-favorite, even after over two-decades having dropped in 1994, fans in the U.K. feel otherwise. In 2019, a poll conducted by Huawei named her song as the most annoying one of the season.

Other American songs that topped the list include The Jackson 5's "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town." Eartha Kitt's "Santa Baby," and the classic "Jingle Bells" by the Andrews Sisters. However, one song that didn't make the list was Paul McCartney's "Wonderful Christmastime," which is a staple of holiday radio and a song that has been demonized for years and alleged to have caused a rise of suicides in Japan at the holidays.