Mariah Carey Goes Topless for ‘Paper’ Magazine Cover

Mariah Carey is flaunting her daring style on the new cover of Paper magazine in which the mother of two is posing completely topless. On Monday, the “We Belong Together” songstress shared a look at the daring cover on Instagram.

The cover shows the 47-year-old Grammy winner shooting a smile at the camera as she stands with her wavy blonde locks protecting her modesty and her arms raised above her head.

To complete her look, Carey sported an intricately beaded jewelry piece that stretched from her neck to navel, along with fancy black gloves.

Other shots from the photo shoot showed the mother of two channeling her inner mermaid as she rocked a seashell bra covered in diamonds.

Carey recently finished up her Mariah:#1 to Infinity Las Vegas show. She said while speaking with the publication that she agreed to do the gig in order to allow her children to be in one place for a steady amount of time.

“I just thought it would be something in-between albums,” she said. “Rather than, like, touring for all that time. They go with me.”

Also while speaking with the publication, Carey dished on moments when she was starstruck by superstars like Prince and Michael Jackson.

“The last time I saw Prince, he came to my dressing room,” she said. “I looked around the room and I noticed that everyone in the room was looking up and staring like they couldn’t believe he was standing there.”

Carey said that the two of them were quite close before his tragic passing in April of 2016.

“When he was living we had had lots of conversations, and he helped me through certain moments that were not easy,” she said.

Carey will return to the stage later this year for the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” holiday concert series.