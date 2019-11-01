Mariah Carey Kicks off Holiday Season With Brand New Video Cut of Christmas Single ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’

It’s officially Mariah Carey season! Now that Halloween is over, the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer has fully thrown herself into the holiday season and released an all new video for her Christmas hit, which along with its accompanying album is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year — full of unreleased footage from the original video shoot. In the video, Carey decorates a Christmas tree, frolics in the snow in a red and white snowsuit with Santa Claus, dances hand-in-hand with children and even snuggles with a puppy.

She released the new video Friday morning on social media, writing, “Kicking off the festivities with a brand new video cut for ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You (Unreleased Footage)’. Hope you like it!!!”

Fans responded in droves to the new video. “We love it,” one Twitter user wrote. “Thank you for everything you’ve done for us.”

“Thank you so much for kicking off the holiday season in such a festive way! No one else compares,” another wrote.

Carey decided to drop the re-release on the same day as the albums’ original release date — Nov. 1.

“MERRY CHRISTMAS is turning 25 and I’m celebrating by releasing a very special 2 CD Deluxe Anniversary Edition on November 1st featuring, for the first time ever, my St. John The Divine performance and more,” she shared in a video back in September.

She also revealed that she was planning to commemorate the 25-year milestone with an “All I Want For Christmas Is You” tour, which kicks off on Nov. 22 for a five-day run in Las Vegas and makes stops in Atlantic City, New Jersey; Washington, D.C.; Uncasville at Mohegan Sun; and Boston, Massachusetts. The East Coast leg of the tour wraps up on Dec. 15 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The video release followed a “breaking news” announcement from Carey that the holiday season was officially under way. In a short video shared to Instagram, Carey — still dressed in her Halloween costume as an ’80s rocker — falls asleep in her bed at 11:59 p.m. When the clock strikes midnight and the date changes to Nov. 1, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” begins to play as she receives a call from none other than Santa Claus himself.

Suddenly dressed in a Christmas onesie, Carey wakes up and answers the phone, greeting Santa before singing, “It’s time!” She lets out a scream of excitement and the rest of her famous song plays out as she blows a kiss to the camera.

Photo credit: Mat Hayward / Stringer / Getty