Mariah Carey Sips Hot Tea All the Way to the Bank With New Merchandise

Mariah Carey certainly knows how to capitalize on even her smallest of moments. The elusive chanteuse has unveiled new merchandise commemorating her recent New Year’s Eve performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest, during which she told the crowd, “I just want to take a sip of tea if they’ll let me — they told me there would be tea.”

“Oh, it’s a disaster,” she continued. “Okay, well, we’ll just have to rough it. I’m going to be like everybody else, with no hot tea.”

To memorialize the moment, Carey has released new merchandise, aptly called “tea-shirts,” for her fans to choose from. The three shirts and mug contain slogans including “I was told there would be tea” and #FoundMyTea, in reference to Carey’s Jan. 1 Instagram, as well as imagery of the singer sipping said tea.

“#Lambily, you asked for it!” Carey wrote in the caption, referring to her fanbase, who snapped up the moment as soon as it happened as one of the first memes of 2018.

The items are priced from $20 to $30 and can be purchased on Carey’s website.

The black tee-shirts echo the color of the gown Carey wore to Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards, where she joined many other female attendees in wearing black to support the Time’s Up initiative.

“Last night was so much fun and empowering at the same time,” Carey captioned a red carpet shot of herself, America Ferrera, Natalie Portman, Emma Stone and Billie Jean King. “I feel blessed to have stood alongside these strong, beautiful women!”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @mariahcarey