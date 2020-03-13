Mariah Carey Exercises Coronavirus Prevention With Twins to Tune of Ol’ Dirty Bastard

If there’s anyone who could make staying inside glamorous, it’s Mariah Carey, who offered all of her followers a lesson in hand-washing on Friday when she shared a video she had uploaded to TikTok of herself and her 8-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, washing their hands as Carey’s “Fantasy” remix played in the background.

As the song neared the guest rap by Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Carey told her kids, who were standing at a gold sink and marble counter, “You ready? We got 20 seconds.” The trio then proceeded to wash their hands as O.D.B.’s rap played. “How’s it go? You know it?” Carey asked before she and the twins happily belted the lyrics as they continued washing.

“Alright, whose hands are clean?” she exclaimed. “The timer go off yet?” As said timer rang, Moroccan and Monroe cheered. Carey captioned the clip, most sensibly for fans, writing: “Washing our hands to 20 seconds of Ol’ Dirty Bastard! Stay safe everybody!”

There are currently over 125,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide and over 1,600 in the United States, prompting the postponement and cancellation of festivals, movie releases, sporting events and more. Carey was one of many artists to rearrange her concert schedule amid the outbreak — early this month, she postponed a Hawaii show scheduled for March 10 to November.

“Aloha Hawaii!! I’m so so sad to have to announce that I’m postponing my show to November,” she wrote on Instagram. “I was so excited to come back to Hawaii on my “anniversary month” but evolving international travel restrictions force us to consider everyone’s safety and well being. With that said, I am SUPER excited to be coming to Honolulu in November and perform my special All I Want for Christmas Is You & Hits extravaganza for the first time ever in Hawaii! I can’t wait to see you! Stay safe!!”

Carey’s twins, who she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, have become fixtures on her TikTok channel, including a recent video in which Monroe pretends to sing as her mom provides the vocals, showing off her famous whistle tones as she helps her daughter hit the high note.

“Mommy!” Monroe tells her mom, who replies, “What? You said do the high notes!”

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur