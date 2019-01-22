Maria Shriver Says Katherine Schwarzenegger Is ‘Happy’ After Chris Pratt Engagement

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger announced their engagement on Jan. 13, and aside from the same happy photo posted on each of their respective Instagram accounts, the couple has remained mum on the topic, and it seems those close to them have been given instructions to do the same.

Schwarzenegger’s mother, Maria Shriver, appeared on the Today show on Tuesday, and while the hosts asked her about her daughter’s big news, Shriver didn’t have much to offer in the way of details.

“She’s super happy — and gave me very strict instructions not to talk about it,” Shriver said. “She said, ‘It’s not your moment.’ I’m like, ‘I’m clear.’ I gave her that line!”

“No one wants to hear from me. It’s not my moment. I know nothing, I say nothing,” she added. “She wants to have her moment.”

Shriver is reportedly the one who introduced the couple, who began dating around June 2018.

After their engagement announcement, Shriver congratulated the pair on Instagram, writing, “Congratulations to two loving, kind, caring, thoughtful, spiritual people. We are so happy for you. You are blessed, as is everyone who knows you. Yes, let’s go.”

Pratt originally shared the happy news with a photo of the two embracing, Schwarzenegger’s ring clearly visible in the shot.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!” the actor wrote. “I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!”

Schwarzenegger later posted the same photo, writing, “My sweet love. Wouldn’t want to live this life with anyone but you.”

Since becoming engaged, the couple has officially moved in together, and one source told E! News that the pair “will not” have “a long engagement.”

Another source told PEOPLE that while Schwarzenegger and Pratt’s relationship may seem to have moved quickly, those close to the couple weren’t surprised at all to hear of their engagement.

“For someone on the outside, it might seem their engagement came too quickly,” the source said. “But for everyone close to them, it feels like they have been dating much longer than they actually have.”

“They never had a typical relationship,” the insider added. “It very much helped that Chris already knew Maria. They didn’t have to take things slowly because they were getting to know each other’s families. Katherine’s family instantly treated Chris like a family member.”

Pratt asked Shriver, along with Schwarzenegger’s father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, for permission before proposing to their daughter, which the source cites as another example of the actor’s close bond with the family.

“Chris has been very straightforward about his intentions from the beginning,” the source said. “Over the last few months, he’s been bonding with all of Katherine’s siblings and it was clear to her entire family they would get married.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Donato Sardella