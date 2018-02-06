Margot Robbie’s Husband Worried About Her Working With Leonardo DiCaprio

Suicide Squad cast member Margot Robbie has been happily married to director Tom Ackerley since 2016, but according to new reports there might be some tension between the two.

Robbie broke out on the American film scene back in 2013 in The Wolf of Wall Street, where she had great chemistry as the girlfriend-turned-wife of lead actor Leonardo DiCaprio. Robbie and DiCaprio are rumored to be working again in the near future as she’s being pursued to star alongside him in Quentin Tarantino‘s upcoming Charles Manson film.

According to an “insider” at Woman’s Day, Ackerley is worried about Robbie working with DiCaprio again because of his “irresistible ladykiller” reputation.

“When they’re filming together its electric,” an insider allegedly told the magazine. “It’s not because Tom doesn’t trust Margot, but Leo is the ultimate Hollywood bachelor and Margot is just his type.”

DiCaprio has built up a reputation as a player over the years, dating 10 Victoria Secret models since 1994. He is reportedly currently dating 20-year-old model Camila Morrone.

There’s precedence to co-stars working on a movie and in-turn, ending relationships with newfound chemistry. It’s been widely reported that Angelina Jolie “stole” Brad Pitt away from then-wife Jennifer Aniston while the two were shooting the 2005 action comedy Mr. & Mrs. Smith, though Jolie always denied it.

A more recent case would be the speculation that Ewan McGregor started dating his Fargo Season 3 co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead (who played McGregor’s girlfriend in the show) while still married to Eve Mavrakis. The two split in May 2017 and finally filed for divorce last week. While nothing has been proven, Mavrakis has aired her grievances and frustration over the situation in numerous interviews.

Whether Robbie will actually take the role in Tarantino’s film still remains up in the air.

Born in Australia, Robbie began her acting career back in 2007, wiht American fans first seeing her in the ABC series Pan Am. Following the success of The Wolf of Wall Street, Robbie earned roles in Focus, The Big Short, Suicide Squad, The Legend of Tarzan and I, Tonya.