Marcia Clark Calls O.J. Simpson a ‘Loose Cannon’

Former Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney Marcia Clark has made some new comments about O.J. Simpson since his release from prison last month.

Clark was the lead prosecutor in the case against Simpson for the alleged murder of his wife in 1995, and it seems she still doesn’t believe Simpson is entirely innocent.

Clark commented on recent a story surrounding Simpson being thrown out of a hotel in Las Vegas. When approached by TMZ, Clark expressed confusion at the former NFL star’s behavior. She referred to Simpson as a “loose cannon,” and called him “unpredictable.” TMZ even raised the question of whether or not Simpson is on track to end up imprisoned once again.

Though her involvement with Simpson’s case does give Clark some authority on the subject, she has also been criticized for botching the prosecution. Many have speculated that Simpson literally got away with murder as a result of Clark and her team’s unsatisfactory performance in the court room.

Clark has been parodied in pop culture ever since the trial, even as recently as last year in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Simpson was released just last month after serving nine years of a 33 year sentence. The conviction that landed him in a Nevada State Prison had nothing to do with Clark’s case against him for murder.