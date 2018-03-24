Celebrities Join Forces at March for Our Lives

Celebrities came out of the woodwork to join in the March for Our Lives in Washington D.C and other cites around the U.S. Some performed, some spoke and other just simply wanted to show support for the cause.

From rock legends and NBA legends to A-list actors and Broadway juggernauts, tons of stars showed their support for the young people pushing for lawmakers to make school safer.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

I’m so happy I got to share this moment with these two ❤️❤️ . I hope North remembers this forever pic.twitter.com/wJRRAvW9tC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2018

Two of the most famous faces to pop up around the nation’s capital were Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality let fans know they had just landed in the District of Columbia for the rally via Twitter on Saturday morning. Along with her husband, she also brought her 4-year-old daughter North West along for the demonstration.

“So ready to March today!” Kardashian wrote. “Landed in D.C. [with] North [and] Kanye. We stand in solidarity with the survivors of gun violence [and] students who are calling for action on common sense gun safety laws at #MarchForOurLives around the country.”

The couple was later spotted with rappers Common and Vic Mensa. Kim also shared the above photo of West and North during the event.

Paul McCartney

Wow. Paul McCartney joined #MarchForOurLives in NYC, telling @CNN, “One of my best friends was killed from gun violence not too far from here. So it’s important to me.” [photo by @spencerplatt1] pic.twitter.com/U65KvWElsa — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) March 24, 2018

One of the most unexpected faces to pop up at the March for Our Lives was Paul McCartney.

The iconic musician was at the New York City demonstration, where he paid tribute to his Beatles bandmate John Lennon. Lennon was killed by a gunman outside his NYC apartment in 1980.

“One of my best friends was killed from gun violence not too far from here. So it’s important to me,” McCartney told CNN.

George and Amal Clooney

George and Amal Clooney have been adamant supports of the March for Our Lives, so their presence was expected. They participated in the March and were spotted taking photos with fans around the city.

Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus

Miley Cyrus and her sister Noah Cyrus were both documenting their experiences at the march, but Jimmy Fallon was a much rarer sighting.

The three posed for selfie while showing off a protest sign.

Steven Spielberg and Dennis Rodman

Possibly the oddest pairing of March for Our Lives was Steven Spielberg and Dennis Rodman. The acclaimed director and former NBA star united for a selfie, one of many Rodman tooks with stars on Saturday.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande was one of the event most anticipated performers and she delivered on that anticipation. While at the rally, she shared the above collage of moments from the demonstration to her Instagram story.

Demi Lovato

Today I marched with a lot of warriors ?? Proud to be a part of #MarchForOurLives @AMarch4OurLives pic.twitter.com/4uukvVMAZ9 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) March 24, 2018

Another one of the events most beloved performers was Demi Lovato. Lovato is outspoken on numerous issues, and the March for Our Lives was no different.

“Today I marched with a lot of warriors,” Lovato wrote. “Proud to be a part of March for Our Lives.”

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick

Another unexpected sighting at the march was beloved Hollywood couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick.

The Footloose actor and his Brooklyn Nine-Nine star wife took to Twitter to share a photo from the Washington D.C. demonstration.

“We are grateful to be here,” Sedgwick wrote.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt just finished performing at the March for Our Lives. Follow our live coverage here: https://t.co/yEWdnu7x7o pic.twitter.com/KNTpgd0klO — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 24, 2018

Broadway all-stars Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt took the stage during the event to perform their mashup of Hamilton‘s “The Story of Tonight” and Dear Evan Hansen‘s “You Will Be Found.”

The charity single was recorded specifically for the March of Our Lives event, and all proceeds from the recording will go to the movement.

After their performance, Miranda told the crowd, “We love you. Don’t give up.”