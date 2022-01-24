Manfred Thierry Mugler, Legendary Fashion Designer, Dead at 73

Manfred Thierry Mugler, a fashion designer icon known for his dramatic, avant-garde designs, has died at 73. The French designer’s team confirmed his passing Sunday on his Instagram profile, sharing a black square to his feed with a message in both English and French. “We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace,” the caption read.

Mugler was born in Strasbourg, France in 1948, and rose to fame as a designer in the ’80s and ’90s, dressing iconic stars including Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Madonna and Demi Moore. In 2002, Mugler retired from fashion, but his brand was relaunched in 2010 as Mugler, currently under the creative direction of Casey Cadwallader.

Mugler himself is behind a number of iconic looks in pop culture, designing the costumes for Beyoncé’s 2009 I Am… World Tour as well as Kim Kardashian’s 2019 Met Gala gown inspired by Sophia Loren in Boy on a Dolphin. His designs have also been a favorite among stars including Cardi B, Megan Fox, Katy Perry, Rihanna and others.

Diana Ross was one of the many celebs who paid tribute to Mugler after his passing, tweeting a throwback photo which she captioned, “I will miss you Thierry Mugler this was a wonderful time in our lives.” Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo with her sisters and mom Kris Jenner all wearing Mugler dresses to her Instagram Story, writing with a heart emoji, “ALL IN MUGLER.”

Fashion designer Brian Atwood penned an emotional tribute on his Instagram, calling Mugler a “visionary” and eternal inspiration. “Thierry was such a visionary, a showman and a lover of the female form. He placed women on a pedestal of unreachable heights…May his Amazonians rule & inspire many for years to come,” he wrote alongside a collection of Mugler’s runway looks. “I have personally collected many of his pieces for my private collection, because when I was an aspiring young designer he was one of my constant inspirations. Wow I always considered him kind of immortal & not of this earth, but I guess now he can soar with ANGELS.”