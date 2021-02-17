Mandy Moore Slams Publication for Interview Snub Over Her Refusal to Recount Ryan Adams Trauma

✖

Mandy Moore has slammed an entertainment news publication after it allegedly snubbed her for an interview over her refusal to discuss the trauma from her relationship with ex-husband Ryan Adams. Moore took to her Instagram Stories to express frustration, saying that she initially "hesitated" to share the story, but ultimately decided to open up because it got her blood "boiling." She did not name the outlet, but stated that it was "told that I had spoken plenty about a certain subject in my life and would have no further comment." She added, "Truly there are countless interviews they could pull from, that story is over and there’s nothing more to say."

The outlet opted not to interview Moore due to her choice not to speak about her time with Adams — nor the allegations of mental and emotional abuse she came forward with — which infuriated the singer. "Any comment I make about said experience becomes clickbait and gives them (abuser) the energy and time they seek and have already stolen from too many for too long," Moore said. "I have been in this business for over 2 decades with plenty to chat about… but the message this sends is insulting and so out of touch with the cultural discussion around abusive relationships, directly linking someone’s value back to their abuser."

Moore added, "The refusal to interview someone unless they agree to relive that trauma publicly? No thank you." She then concluded her statement by saying, "I am about to give birth any second and I’m not afraid to draw healthy boundaries. Bye." Notably, the thread has since expired or been taken down but was reported on by the Toronto Sun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm)

Two years ago, in February 2019, Moore and a number of other women — including singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers — came forward with various allegations against Adams. Some of the women alleged that the singer had engaged in sexual misconduct, while others claimed that he was abusive mentally, emotionally, and verbally. Adams denied the allegations but also issued a public apology.

"I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes. To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly," he wrote in a statement. "But the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate. Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false."

Adams then added, "I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period." Ultimately an FBI investigation determined that there was not sufficient evidence to support the allegations of Adams having inappropriate contact with underage girls.