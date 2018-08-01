Mandy Moore’s Fiance Taylor Goldsmith Brought Chrissy Metz to Tears

Mandy Moore is engaged to Taylor Goldsmith, so it’s only natural the musician has met the actress’ This Is Us castmates.

In fact, one of those castmates, Chrissy Metz, was so moved by the couple’s love that she literally began crying, with the actress sharing the story with Us Weekly at the Sideswiped premiere in Los Angeles.

“My best friend and I were sobbing,” Metz recalled. “He wrote a song for her and literally, I’m like, ‘I need to make a T-shirt that says, ‘Love Me Like Taylor Loves Mandy’ because . . . tears. In tears.”

“Their voices together and their love for each other it’s just beyond,” she added of the couple. “I’m excited.”

Metz recently split from boyfriend Josh Stancil and explained that she’s continued to gain perspective when it comes to relationships.

“Should it happen and should it be meant to be, it will be,” she shared. “But also getting older, I’m particular. I’m particular about the things I don’t want to settle for.”

Moore and Goldsmith got engaged in September 2017 after dating since 2015. Earlier this month, Moore told Us Weekly that she hasn’t exactly started planning their nuptials just yet.

“I haven’t started [planning] yet!” she said, adding that her wedding will be pretty laid back. Moore was previously married to musician Ryan Adams, with the pair’s divorce finalized in 2016.

“I feel like I eloped before and I think I’ll probably keep it very small again,” she explained. “I’ve never been the girl that wanted to wear a white dress. No judgment, but it’s not for me. I think it’ll be just as small with family and friends. No bridal magazines for me.”

Moore told E! News in May that her wedding “could happen at a moment’s notice.”

“I think we have a general ballpark idea of when we want it to happen, but I think because it’s not going to be some lavish affair, its maybe something that isn’t going to require as much planning or at least that’s what I’m telling myself,” she said. “I picked a funny profession for someone who doesn’t like all the attention focused on them.”

After their engagement, Moore’s This Is Us costar Chris Sullivan revealed that the 34-year-old told her castmates the happy news via group chat.

“She just sent out an alert over our family text chain, so I can’t wait to hear about it,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “She just sent a photo and just wanted us all to know that this just happened, and so then we went on a response spree for about a day and a half.”

