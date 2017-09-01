Mandy Moore Reveals Post-Emergency Room Photo

By the looks of Mandy Moore‘s latest Instagram, she had some sort of an accident in the shower and required what looks like five stitches after suffering a black eye.

The 33-year-old actress shared a photo of her black eye late Thursday night, alluding to an accident with a shower door handle and thanking her plastic surgeon for giving her stitches in the emergency.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Shower door handle- 1, Mandy- 0,” she wrote before asking for advice on lessening the appearance of her injury. “Real talk: how does a girl get rid of a black eye pronto? Any helpful hints (minus Ice and arnica??). Thanks [Plastic surgeon Dr. David Stoker] for coming in at 9pm to sew me up!! Never had stitches or a black eye before… what a day!”

Moore also shared a video on her Instagram story of her legs and feet walking, again alluding to the event: “If one needs stitches at 945 (sic), atleast (sic) there’s terrazzo floors to distract,” she wrote.

On Friday morning, Moore shared a screenshot of an iMessage conversation with her This Is Us coworkers (co-star Milo Ventimiglia, makeup artist Zoe Hay and hair stylist Michael Preitz) showing “solidarity” and wearing their own (embellished) black eyes.

Don’t mean to blow up their spot but I have the best work family ever, ever, ever. Come on!! Love you @zoehaymakeup, @michaelpreitzhair and @miloanthonyventimiglia. A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Sep 1, 2017 at 9:02am PDT

“Don’t mean to blow up their spot but I have the best work family ever, ever, ever. Come on!!” Moore wrote in the caption. “Love you [Zoe Hay], [Michael Preitz] and [Milo Ventimiglia].”

The This Is Us star’s facial injury is likely to cause issue during filming for the award-winning NBC series. Moore has been sharing photos and videos this summer of the cast and crew working on season two, the first episode of which airs on September 26.

Moore’s character, Rebecca Pearson, the matriarch of the Pearson Family, is prominently featured in flashbacks to the late 1980s and early ’90s and back to present day, leaving us all to revel in the magic of the aforementioned hair and makeup team. Her new black eye will likely be another challenge for the show’s glamour squad as filming of season two continues.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @mandymoore, Getty / NBC