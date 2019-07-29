Man Convicted of Torture Came Within Touching Distance of Prince George and Siblings, Report Reveals

A man who was previously imprisoned for taking part in a “torture plot” reportedly came within feet of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at Kensington Palace after he was admitted into the building as a driver for an independent furniture company.

The Sun reports that Darren Benjamin, 40, was allowed to deliver furniture to the palace on July 14 and allegedly claimed online that he encountered George, Charlotte, Louis and their nanny, Maria Teresa Borrallo, in the courtyard. Benjamin reportedly bragged about his proximity to the royal children online after the fact, writing that George was “pleasant.”

“This is the type of potentially deadly security oversight that simply cannot be allowed to happen,” a source said. “Darren is a violent criminal who was jailed for the most brutal type of torture. It’s chilling as he has been boasting to friends about just how close he came to our future king and the other Cambridge children. His friends were shocked that he was able to get into the Palace and within touching distance of royalty given his past.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly “concerned” that Benjamin was so close to their children.

“The Duke has been informed and is obviously taking a close interest into what happened,” a second source said. “He strongly believes criminals deserve a second chance once they have served their time, but is concerned current security policies might not be strong enough. It’s very important we know who is coming into the Palace.”

The Sun writes that it alerted palace officials after learning of the incident.

“As soon as it was brought to our attention an urgent security review was launched to check the current systems and procedures are appropriate,” a palace aid said. “Pending the outcome, there will be a refined level of risk assessment for those entering.”

Benjamin was imprisoned for seven years in 2008 for his alleged inclusion in a “torture plot” that involved pouring boiling water on a man’s back. He and a group of other men reportedly assaulted a man named Anthony Powell as he took out the trash at his home. The men reportedly questioned Powell about a BMW Z4, which Powell said he knew nothing about. Despite his insistence, the men allegedly held a knife to his throat, stabbed him in the leg and poured the water on his back.

Photo Credit: Getty / Pool/Max Mumby