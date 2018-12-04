Man Charged With Vehicular Homicide After ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland’s Cousin Dies in Crash

Jeffrey Eggeling is set to be charged with vehicular homicide following a crash that left Sarah Hyland‘s 14-year-old cousin dead.

According to the Douglas County Attorney in Nebraska, who spoke to The Blast, Eggeling, 36, will now face the additional charge of motor vehicle homicide in connection to the Saturday crash. He faces additional charges of leaving the scene of a personal injury crash as well as two counts of DUI causing serious injury.

The vehicular homicide charge will be filed Tuesday and was prompted due to Eggeling’s history of DUI-related arrests and the death of 14-year-old Trevor Canaday, who was a passenger in his father, Bryan Canaday’s, truck at the time of the accident. Bryan is currently in the hospital with serious injuries.

Eggeling now faces up to 50 years in jail.

According to Omaha-based ABC affiliate KETV, Canaday, a ninth grade student at Millard South High School and the Modern Family star’s cousin, was ejected from the vehicle after it was struck by Eggeling, who was believed to be driving under the influence, after he ran a red light. Following the accident, Eggleing ran from the scene and was later taken into police custody.

On Monday, Hyland addressed Eggeling in a post on her Instagram Story, writing “I hope to God he spends the rest of his life in prison.” Hyland also shared the link to a GoFundMe page created for Canaday and his father, which is to help the family raise funds to cover medical expenses as well as Canaday’s funeral.

“This is my 14 year old cousin Trevor. Yesterday, he was killed by a drunk driver. My Uncle is still in the hospital in need of more surgeries. PLEASE swipe up to help,” she wrote alongside a screenshot of the GoFundMe page.

The GoFundMe page, which states that Canaday and Hyland’s uncle were “driving to a show choir event” at the time of the incident, describes Canaday as “a funny, smart, innovative, athletic, goofy kid and he was so loved. His memory will live on in many ways.”

The page also states that Bryan is “recovering physically” and will have to undergo surgery.

The page has since raised $35,478 of its $25,000 goal, some of which has been donated by Hyland’s Modern Family co-stars, including Ariel Winter, who made a $2,500 donation.