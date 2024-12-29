LA Knight was involved in a car accident on Saturday near Baltimore, Maryland. The WWE Superstar seems to be OK, being as he explained his ordeal moments before wrestling a match at Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena on Saturday night.

Before his match, LA Knight (real name Shaun Ricker) grabbed a microphone and explained to the crowd that he “got in a little fender bender” while “driving down I-70.” Working in his call-and-response catchphrases, he explained that, while he made sure to get photos and information, he didn’t wait around to work out the situation with his rental car company. He relayed to the company via phone, he had to rush to Baltimore for this WWE event.

Explaining his hurry, he told the agent, “Well, as soon as I walk in the building … some dummy’s gonna walk down here and he’s gonna need to get stomped out!”

The “dummy” in question was Santos Escobar, a member of the WWE SmackDown faction Legado Del Fantasma. According to the Cagematch wrestling database, LA Knight defeated Escobar at the event, which was untelevised.

LA Knight Recently Lost His US Title

LA Knight (Credit: WWE)

LA Knight is a former WWE United States Champion, only recently losing the title to Shinsuke Nakamura on Nov. 30, at Survivor Series: WarGames, which WWE held at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. In storyline, he wants the title back but has been tangled up in matches against the Bloodline faction since his loss.

LA Knight currently wrestles on SmackDown, but it’s unclear if he’ll make the jump to WWE Raw once it moves from USA Network to Netflix on Jan. 6.



