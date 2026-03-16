Major Comedian’s Tour Bus Burns up in Massive Fire

Bert Kreischer suffered a scary and eye opening loss. His tour bus caught fire in North Dakota.

TMZ reports it came after a tire blowout the night before, forcing the crew to abandon the vehicle on the side of the highway. The damage was major.

Videos by PopCulture.com

His rep, Rob Greenwald, told the media outlet the trouble started in the early hours of Sunday morning while the bus was traveling from Fargo to Cedar Rapids. The front right tire blew out, out of nowhere, and tore off the rim, shocking even the bus drivers, who the report notes had over 35 years of experience and never saw anything like it previously.

“We are all safe but my bus is gone – God works in mysterious ways,” he captioned a picture of the torched bus. Several celebrities commented on the post.

“Oh man…thank god you guys are safe,” famed DJ Jazzy Jeff wrote. 90s talk show icon Ricki Lake wrote, “Omg. Glad you’re okay. ❤️” Fellow comedian Whitney Cummings commented, “What!” Dr. Drew Pinsky wrote, “He does. ❤️”

After the tire blowout, the bus pulled over along Interstate 94 during a snowstorm. Everyone waited for hours for a replacement tire, but when no one showed up, they decided to continue on the trip to Cedar Rapids on two separate crew buses. The disabled bus stayed behind with the driver, who waited on the highway for help, as the tire was set to be delivered the following day.

According to Greenwald, the following morning while the driver was sitting inside the bus waiting for the tire delivery, he heard a loud popping sound coming from the front roof area and the bus filled with smoke within seconds. The driver exited quickly and watched everything go up in flames. Greenwald says the group feels incredibly lucky to be alive as he and his crew are normally asleep in the back of the bus and could have been trapped by the fire when it started if they were on the bus at the time.