Madonna Shows off Makeup in Latest Topless Instagram Post

Madonna has still got it at 59!

The iconic singer showed off her incredible figure and youthful looks by going topless in a scandalous Instagram photo she posted Sunday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The music legend showed off her toned shoulders in the intimate photo, which shows Madonna wearing only a black fedora tilted to obscure her left eye. She also rocked heavy eye shadow, showing off the look with closed lids in the photo.

She kept the caption simple, writing, “Sunday Bloody Sunday #under #his #eye #praise #be.”

Madge let fans in on how she keeps herself looking so young earlier in February on social media. In the video, Madonna underwent an interesting fork-based facial via her esthetician.

“I’m just getting a facial right now from an esthetician,” she said, clad only in a towel. “OK, her name is skillets and she’s really good at doing facial when I’m wearing my hair in bangs with a bow tie on my head.”

In September, the star released her luxury MDNA Skin line through Barneys New York in the United States.

The line starts at $15 for blotting papers, but a three piece “Rejuvenator” set will cost you $600.

Madonna’s old underwear is also fetching a pretty price after a man who claimed the singer gave it to him while they dated in the ’90s.

Peter Shue told Inside Edition he dated Madonna when she lived in New York for about eight months. At the time, her big hit was “Take a Bow,” which was released on 1994’s Bedtime Stories.

Shue claims Madonna sent him underwear in 1994 as a gift. The package also included a note and a Polaroid picture of her dog with the words, “my new baby.”

“Hi baby. I’m sending you a package for love and luck … [including] the underwear you requested,” the letter reads. It is signed, “Love, M.”

Shue and Madonna’s relationship didn’t last. He served 21 years in federal prison for a drug dealing charge. When he got out in 2015, he realized Madonna’s underwear could be worth something.

“The starting bid’s gonna be $100,000 so they’re gonna take it from there,” Shue said. “I can’t give them to nobody. And I can’t wear ’em, I don’t wear no panties so I figured I might as well sell ’em.”