Madonna Fans Are Heated After Trolls Comment on Her Topless Photo Telling Her to 'Retire'

Fans are coming to Madonna's defense after the 61-year-old pop star faced backlash from trolls Tuesday morning. The "Material Girl" singer drew a flurry of attention on Twitter after she shared a photo of herself posing topless. While some praised the singer’s beauty and confidence in her body, a number of others weren't as nice.

The image, showing Madonna posing in front of a mirror with nothing but a sequined cowboy hat and black panties, gained more than just thousands of retweets and likes within its first few hours of being made public. In the comments section, dozens of people criticized the singer, some even calling for her to retire. In one comment, somebody wrote, "Put some bloody clothes on love and retire pls lol." Agreeing, somebody else said, "Your 70. Retire."

Loyal fans, however, were not willing to let such comments slide without notice. As they saw the comments intermingled with ones of praise, they didn’t hesitate to hit back, vocalizing their support for the singer baring skin. Scroll down to see the debate raging in the comments section.