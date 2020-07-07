Madonna Fans Are Heated After Trolls Comment on Her Topless Photo Telling Her to 'Retire'
Fans are coming to Madonna's defense after the 61-year-old pop star faced backlash from trolls Tuesday morning. The "Material Girl" singer drew a flurry of attention on Twitter after she shared a photo of herself posing topless. While some praised the singer’s beauty and confidence in her body, a number of others weren't as nice.
Everyone has a Crutch................ 🛠 pic.twitter.com/f6mcl4CggI— Madonna (@Madonna) July 7, 2020
The image, showing Madonna posing in front of a mirror with nothing but a sequined cowboy hat and black panties, gained more than just thousands of retweets and likes within its first few hours of being made public. In the comments section, dozens of people criticized the singer, some even calling for her to retire. In one comment, somebody wrote, "Put some bloody clothes on love and retire pls lol." Agreeing, somebody else said, "Your 70. Retire."
Loyal fans, however, were not willing to let such comments slide without notice. As they saw the comments intermingled with ones of praise, they didn’t hesitate to hit back, vocalizing their support for the singer baring skin. Scroll down to see the debate raging in the comments section.
All those saying retire etc.. don’t be ageist and mind your business. Don’t like it, move on! No need for negativity here sis— Cake Is Life 🍰🧁😋 (@yolie_brodie) July 7, 2020
Ageism is ugly.— Enraged Sock Puppet (@EnragedSock) July 7, 2020
If you don't agree with what she is doing or don't like it, then scroll away. Being horrible, nasty and spiteful should not be an option. Block her, and anything you don't like or clearly hate and get on with it. She's living her life as she chooses.— Don'tStaySilent. (@PanosTn) July 7, 2020
This is going to restart the ageism discussions again. Go Madonna!— Milla Lhuna (@millaananova) July 7, 2020
Most people don’t even look this good in their 20’s. That’s why they hate it🤷🏻♀️— Poli 🍹 (@Poli68Poli) July 7, 2020
just imagine thinking so high of yourself to the point of trying to tell madonna what to do 🤣— Bruna Goulart (@brunagoulart) July 7, 2020
I find it hilarious how the ugly people are the ones to always judge women for showing abit of skin. Madonna looks stunning while you look like the crypt keeper. Move on.— Brand ✨ (@Chromaticaaa) July 7, 2020
I see the body of entertainer who’s worked tirelessly for 37+ years. I see a warrior and a trailblazer of her industry. I see the body of a self-made woman and a mother. God bless you Madonna❤️— 𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐬 𝐣𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬 #blacklivesmatter (@yonickbangs) July 7, 2020
Love how no one says this to Iggy Pop, Steven Tyler, and Mick Jagger. The sexism jumped out.😂🙄😂🙄😂— Riot (@Ethelsboy) July 7, 2020
ppl trying to body shame her and tell her to retire because of her age like she would care 🤡— heitor (@swtotapo) July 7, 2020
Why do people think there is an age limit to showing your body?? She’s 62 years old in 5 weeks time, if my body looks like that at 62 I’ll be doing body shots too!! Go @Madonna never change— john suddes (@johnsuddy) July 7, 2020
“Express yourself don’t repress yourself”— CHUCK (@RealGnarlyChuck) July 7, 2020
Madonna isn't afraid to express herself
Queen pic.twitter.com/csS1nqjjnh
Me sleeping knowing my Queen is body Confident pic.twitter.com/V5voVl2drS— #FreeBritney 👸🏼Queen of Pop👸🏼 (@QueenMadonna0) July 7, 2020
YAAASSSS MAKE THOSE HATERS GO GREEN WITH ENVY— Cʜᴇʀʀʏ. 🍒 (@Milkdonna) July 7, 2020