Madonna Appears to Come out as Gay

Madonna seems to have come out as gay. In a new TikTok video on Sunday, the "Like a Virgin" singer hinted that she is gay while taking part in a new TikTok trend in which a person declares that they are gay depending on whether they successfully make a shot into a goal.

In the Queen of Pop's take on the trend, the singer attempted to throw a pair of pink underwear in the garbage Although the video came with no caption, the words "If I miss, I'm gay" were written over the video, which showed the 64-year-old singer tossing the underwear in the direction of the bin but ultimately missing. After that, Madonna threw her hands up in the air before playfully turning away from the camera with her hand on her hip. The short clip generated 1.3 million views in the first hour alone, with hundreds of comments rolling in.

Reacting to the post, one person wrote, "Did I just witness Madonna coming out, good for her," as somebody else commented, "We are witnessing herstory." A third person asked, "Did Madonna just come out? And I'm witnessing it in real time??" Another person added, "Good for you girlie," as somebody else joked, "Her PR team is freaking out rn."

Although Madonna has not offered further comment on the video or the social media response it has prompted, this is not the first time the singer has hinted that she is part of the LGBTQ+ community. Back in 1990, per the Daily Mail, Madonna referenced being bisexual while the music video for "Justify My Love," saying, "I think everybody has a bisexual nature. That's my theory. I could be wrong."

Although Madonna has only ever publicly dated men – she notably dated Tupac Shakur, Vanilla Ice, and Dennis Rodman, and was married to Sean Penn from 1985 to 1989 and later to Guy Ritchie – the Sunday video came shortly after the Queen of Pop was spotted kissing Dominican rapper Tokischa while sitting front row at New York Fashion Week, and the pair were previously seen kissing during a Pride event over the summer. More recently, Madonna and Tokischa, 26, kissed in the new music video for Madonna's remix of her 2005 classic "Hung Up," which was released back in September. She also, notably, previously kissed Nicky Minaj, Britney Spears, and Christine Aguilera.