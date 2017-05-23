Madonna’s 4-Year-Old Poses With NSFW Pillow

Madonna is no stranger to controversy and the singer's latest stunt really has social media users up in arms.

The pop star's parenting has come under fire after she posted a picture of her daughter posing with a very NSFW pillow.

Monday, the mother of six posted a pic to Instagram of her 4-year-old twin daughters leaning on a chair behind an embroidered pillow, which read, "F**k cocaine."

While Madonna's message was on point, her delivery could have been better.

Up Next: Madonna Stripped Down for Naked Selfie and Showed off Her Killer Body

Check out the NSFW pic below:

. I couldn't agree more. ............ A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on May 22, 2017 at 4:25pm PDT

Although Madonna captioned the snap, "I couldn't agree more…," the image has been met with mixed reviews from fans and followers.

"Don't have that language in front of children, it really isn't nice," one user commented. Another chimed in, "An innocent child with a nasty word, have a word with yourself #madonna."

"Great message, not necessary to have that beautiful child with it though. Profanity + child = Not very classy!," wrote a follower.

However, Madonna's legion of fans jumped in to her defense. One user wrote, "Omg. Like no one ever curses in front of your kids. Oh shut up. I 💯suppprt this @madonna ... smh. Some humans." While another said, "Stop complaining, live life without hate.......we need to love each other and help each other not bring people or kick them down!!! Life is to short......we need to make this world peaceful and it starts with each one of us………."

More: Patti LuPone Has Words For Madonna: 'She's A Movie Killer'

Madonna has been spending time in Portugal with her twin girls, Stelle and Estere, regularly posting pictures of their getaway.

Back in February the singer announced that she had adopted the twins from Malawi. She is also the mother of Lourdes Leon, 20, Rocco Ritchie, 16, David Banda, 11 and Mercy James, 11.

[H/T Page Six]