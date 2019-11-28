Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Viewers Call out Jimmy Fallon for ‘Massively Disappointing’ Performance With The Roots

While millions look forward to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade each year, it seems as though this year has had a few disappointing performances as fans share their feelings via social media. Along with Celine Dion and Beetlejuice, fans of the annual celebration seem less than amused with Jimmy Fallon and his performance with The Roots.

There’s something about Questlove air-drumming on a giant bakery float behind Jimmy Fallon & a man in a turkey costume EXTRA lip syncing The Surfin Bird as Al Roker in a giant motorcycle helmet screams YEAH to distortion into his mic…that is massively disappointing to me. — Gregory the A’ight (@driven2drink) November 28, 2019

While lip-syncing is pretty common during celebrations like this, several viewers are calling people out on it more than ever this year.

Jimmy Fallon: I’m the worst at lip-syncing Lea Michele: … Lea Michele’s click track: Hold my beer#MacysParade — Alex Zalben (@azalben) November 28, 2019

Someone else online told Fallon that he straight up sucks after his parade bit.

@jimmyfallon the way they faked your @macysdayyparade performance is the way they should do all your shows. In case you don’t understand.. you suck. — Fun and Run Dog Boarding (@jill_hager) November 28, 2019

Another Twitter user used the word “toolishness” to describe the night host.

Jimmy Fallon stop dragging Questlove into your epic toolishness #MacysDayParade — joanne buck (@joannebuck2398) November 28, 2019

Beetlejuice also let down onlookers who vented their dismay regarding the song being about death.

The parade nearly didn’t even go on as planned; forecasted winds of up to 40 mph could have grounded the parade’s iconic, massive balloons, out of fear that they could cause injury to attendees. However, New York Police Department officers gave the parade the OK to fly the balloons — although they are at a lower height than usual.

Ahead of the annual event, Macy’s executive director of special events told Al Roker during the Today show that the balloons were cleared for takeoff, but that they’ll fly a bit lower than usual.

“We’re gonna start them off and we’re gonna fly,” the executive said. “They’ll be flying a little lower but we’ll see how it goes.”