Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: Bald Harry Connick Jr. for ‘Annie’ Performance Has Viewers Freaking Out

Harry Connick Jr. is turning heads at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with his new look! The singer and actor, who stars as Daddy Warbucks in NBC’s upcoming performance of Annie Live!, looked unrecognizable as the musical’s wealthy benefactor character, trading in his signature dark locks for a shaved head.

Fans watching the parade from home were shocked to see Connick Jr.’s transformation, with many admitting they didn’t even recognize him at first! Keep scrolling to see the internet’s reaction to the star’s new role.

Greeting the Crowd

Connick Jr. greeted the crowd at the start of his parade performance by getting out of a vintage car alongside orphan Annie, played by 12-year-old star Celina Smith. The much-anticipated television musical will premiere Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. on NBC and falls in line with the network’s other musical productions, including The Sound of Music, Peter Pan, The Wiz, Hairspray and more.

A Closer Look

NBC had previously released a better look at Connick Jr. as Warbucks and Smith as Annie through promotional pictures, for viewers who need a better look.

Twitter reacts

People were quick to react to Connick Jr.’s changed appearance online.

‘Not Sure I Was Ready’

The overwhelming consensus with Twitter users was that Connick Jr.’s new look wasn’t their favorite.

I'm not sure I was ready for a bald Harry Connick Jr. — Jen Stremel (@jen21as) November 25, 2021

Making Comparisons

Others took the opportunity to compare him to other famous bald characters in pop culture.

Harry Connick Jr out here looking like Kingpin — Fally Timerson (@LockyLockerson) November 25, 2021

‘Scariest Thing Ever’

And other fans noted that while many people rock the bald look, Connick Jr.’s Warbucks costume wasn’t a great example of it.

Some men look hotter bald and Harry Connick Jr is simply not one of them lol #MacysParade — Emmy Potter (@emmylanepotter) November 25, 2021

Also Starring

Joining Smith and Connick Jr. in Annie Live! are Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Tituss Burgess as con artist Rooster, Nicole Scherzinger as Daddy Warbucks staffer Grace Farell and Megan Hilty as sassy antagonist Lily St. Regis. On the side of the orphanage, Molly will be played by Felice Kakaletris, Kate will be played by Cate Elefante, July will be played by Sophie Knapp, Tessie will be played by Tessa Frascogna, Duffy will be played by Arwen Monzon-Sanders and Pepper will be played by Audrey Cymone.

Ensemble Cast

Ensemble characters include Wendi Bergamini, Jadaya Bivins, Brittany Conigatti, Ben Davis, Zachary Downer, Karla Garcia, Kayla Goins, Luke Hawkins, Christopher Hernandez, Afra Hines, Trinity Inay, Jeff Kready, McKenzie Kurtz, Jenny LaRoche, Brandt Martinez, Morgan Marcell, Liz McCartney, Anastacia McCleskey, Giana Rice, Eliseo Roman, Lily Tamburo, Sherrod Tate, Kennedy Thompson, Tanairi Vazquez, Jacob Keith Watson, Alex Wong, and Corde Young.

Don’t miss Annie Live!, airing Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. on NBC.