Maci Bookout’s New Book Features 7 Reveals We’ve Been Waiting To Hear

Maci Bookout released her new book, I Wasn't Born Bulletproof: Lessons I've Learned So You Don't Have To, and the Teen Mom OG star is dishing on a bevy details about her personal life that her fans will be surprised to learn. From talking about being a recovering mommy-shamer to discussing her intricate tattoos all over her body, the mother of three is revealing more about herself than the fans of the wildly popular MTV series have ever seen. Check out seven of the biggest revelations from the 25-year-old's new memoir below. 1. Maci was scared to tell her friends she was pregnant. When Maci was in high school, she says that she was a good girl with her only "bad" trait being that she didn't boast a good grade in math class. At the time she learned of her first pregnancy, Maci was worried about how the news would impact her life at school. Not only was Maci no longer going to be looked at as the "good girl" by some, but also she did not know how her friends were going to react to hearing that she was expecting a child. Fortunately for the reality star, her friends were totally supportive. When Maci's baby bump started to grow, many of her friends took pictures kissing her belly. Maci's friends were there for her at the time of her first pregnancy and they are still by her side to this day. They always included her on trips and visit her in the hospital. Keelie, one of Maci's friends who frequently appeared on Teen Mom OG, would often come by and stay up with Bentley so Maci could sleep.

2. Maci Is All About Higher Education Before Bentley was born, Maci was able to finish high school. She got her diploma via an accelerated program that Maci says ought to be referred to as "Second Chance High." Soon after giving birth to her son, Maci enrolled in college to get her associate's degree in media technology. From the sounds of things, she could be going back to school again. Maci credits her parents as the source of inspiration for her thirst for knowledge. Her mom and dad were teen parents themselves. However, Maci's mom still managed to get her GED and earn a bachelor's degree in business administration, according to Cosmopolitan. During her college years, Maci's mother was raising kids and working full-time. She was able to make the dean's list, and Maci thought that if her mother can do it then she can do it too.

3. Maci Learned To Always Be True To Yourself While Maci has a signature sense of personal style that she has honed in as she's gotten older, she says that she wasn't always true to her herself during her formative years. When Bookout was in sixth grade, she was one of two girls in her grade that were selected to make the cheerleading squad. At the time, Maci felt compelled to switch up her style in order to fit in and be popular. The following year, Maci didn't make the cut for the cheerleading squad. She was worried at the time how people might think of her, but eventually came to the conclusion that what was most important was how she viewed herself. Maci went out for cheerleading again the next year, but attacked it with a more laid-back approach. She also decided to just be herself. The coach actually benched her for wearing black nail polish, but Maci refused to give up her look.

4. Maci Has More Tattoos Than You Know Many of Maci's adoring fans are likely aware that she has sprawling artwork on her back. However, most maybe don't know that she actually has tats all over her slender frame. Maci says that the tattoos all have a deep meaning to her and a personal significance. Even though she considered hiding the tats for her wedding, Maci explained that she doesn't like to cover up her ink. Her first tattoo was the word "bulletproof," which obviously holds significance with Maci as she titled her book I Wasn't Born Bulletproof. Maci likes to remind herself that life can always fire tough situations your way but what matters is how you handle them. In addition to her "bulletproof," tattoo, Maci also has Bentley and Jayde's names tattooed on her hips. She plans to add the name Maverick as well, which is the moniker of her youngest child. She also has a #2 pencil inscribed on her forearm to symbolize her appreciation for writing. Maci has a pocket watch with her birth time on her right shoulder, and an anatomical heart on her left shoulder.

5. Maci Once Worked A Corporate Job If you've ever wondered how Maci Bookout became so good at marketing her clothing line, it is because she has had lots of practice. After getting her college degree, Maci was recruited to be a social and digital marketing specialist. While Maci initially thought she would hate working a standard 9 to 5 job, she actually loved it. According to her book, Maci wants people to stop acting like money is no object. Having a steady income and reliable work hours gave her peace of mind that she didn't have prior to having the corporate gig.

6. Maci Used To Be A Mommy-Shamer Because she had years of experience raising children before some of her friends, Maci explained that she would often give out unsolicited parenting advice to other mothers. Maci recalled that her friends all hated it when she would act like a know-it-all mom. Because Maci was on the receiving end of criticism in regards to her parenting abilities, she realized that it's better to be a source of support rather than someone who lectures and corrects. In addition to learning when to give advice, Maci says that she knows when to take advice as well. She dished on an incident when an online commenter questioned the way she and Taylor put Jayde in her carseat. The commenter was kind in their approach so Maci looked into the situation. She learned that she and her husband Taylor McKinney had been buckling Jayde the wrong way all along, and made sure to make the change and say thank you to the commenter. "The fact that I am on television means that everything I do is open to public scrutiny," she writes in her book. "I have learned not to let it get me down, but it never ceases to amaze me how quick people are to pass judgement."