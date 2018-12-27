Macaulay Culkin to Legally Change Name to Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin

Macaulay Culkin will soon have a new legal name — but fans won’t have to struggle too much to remember it.

The Home Alone actor announced on social media this week that after a public vote on his lifestyle and comedy website, Bunny Ears, he has pledged to legally change his name to Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin.

“Merry Christmas to me, from all of you! My new middle name has been chosen. You voted and the winner is clear,” Culkin wrote on Twitter on Christmas. “In 2019 my new legal name will be: Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin. It has a nice ring to it (if you like my name).”

In a different post last month, Culkin complained that his middle name was boring.

“My middle name is something dumb. Larry? Orange? Honestly, I can’t even remember it,” he said, asking the public to vote on a new name for him. Other suggestions included Shark Week, Kieran (which was suggested by his brother, Kieran), The McRibisBack, and Publicity Stunt. But with over 60,000 votes, the runaway champion was Macaulay Culkin.

He told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that he discovered he wanted a new name after he was reminded of his current middle name, Carson, on his passport. Fallon voted during the interview, choosing the future winning name.

While many of Culkin’s followers delighted in his new name, others chimed in with their own suggestions.

“It should’ve been Macaulay Kevin McAllister Culkin!!” one Twitter user wrote, referencing his character’s name in Home Alone.

“I was pulling for Camaulay Mulkin. Macaulay Camaulay Mulkin Culkin,” another joked.

“Merry Merry Christmas Christmas,” another cracked.

Culkin has been making headlines this holiday season, first for a timely Google Home ad that used the 38-year-old actor to perfectly recreate scenes from Home Alone, and then later when he admitted he was on the same page as every other Home Alone fan who didn’t know the old-timey gangster movie featured in the Christmas film was not an actual film. In fact, Angels With Filthy Souls, known for its iconic line of “Keep the change, ya filthy animal,” was custom-made for Home Alone.

After Seth Rogen dropped the bombshell on many unsuspecting Home Alone fans on Christmas, Culkin chimed in.

“My entire childhood, I thought the old timey movie that Kevin watches in Home Alone (Angels With Filthy Souls) was actually an old movie,” Rogen wrote incredulously on Christmas afternoon.

Culkin retweeted Rogen’s tweet and wrote, “Me too!”

Other celebrities, like Chris Evans, Nick Kroll and Elijah Wood chimed in with their own disbelief.

“IT’S NOT????” Captain America actor Evans wrote.

“It isn’t? (Dead serious),” comedian Kroll wrote to Rogen, who responded, “Yeah, man. You deserved to find out in a better way than this.”

“SAME,” Lord of the Rings star Wood wrote.