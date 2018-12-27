Macaulay Culkin Admits He Didn’t Know Truth About ‘Home Alone’ Gangster Movie

Even Macaulay Culkin didn’t realize that the old-timey gangster movie featured in Home Alone, called Angels With Filthy Souls, was a made-up film custom-made for the iconic Christmas movie.

After Seth Rogen initially dropped the bombshell on Twitter this Christmas, several celebrities expressed their amazement at the news — including the star of the legendary movie franchise.

“My entire childhood, I thought the old timey movie that Kevin watches in Home Alone (Angels With Filthy Souls) was actually an old movie,” Rogen wrote incredulously on Christmas afternoon.

Culkin, 38, retweeted Rogen’s tweet and wrote, “Me too!”

Others, like Chris Evans, Nick Kroll and Elijah Wood responded with disbelief.

“IT’S NOT????” Captain America actor Evans wrote.

“It isn’t? (Dead serious),” comedian Kroll wrote to Rogen, who responded, “Yeah man. You deserved to find out in a better way than this.”

“SAME,” Lord of the Rings star Wood wrote.

Home Alone fans responded with hopes that Rogen and Culkin would produce their own version of Angels With Filthy Souls.

“Sounds like you and Seth need to produce an Angels With Filthy Souls short film for your website and give it the justice it deserves!” one Twitter user wrote.

“Next thing you’ll be telling me is that the bird lady in Home Alone 2 doesn’t live in Central Park,” another wrote.

Late Show writer Daniel Kibblesmith chimed in, saying that he was fooled even further by the Filthy Souls sequel shown in Home Alone 2.

“Me too. And then when the sequel came out and he watches the fake sequel, I thought, ‘Oh, so that’s why they chose it. In case they made a Home Alone 2,” Kibblesmith tweeted.

In fact, the fake sequel is well remembered for its line, “Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal,” perhaps even more than the first film’s line, “Keep the change, ya filthy animal.”

Culkin recently made holiday headlines with his appearance in a Google Home commercial, which remade many iconic shots of Home Alone. The perfectly pitched parody used the voice-activated home automation system to pull Kevin McAllister’s old pranks once again in 2018.

The internet went crazy for Culkin’s role reprisal after the spot aired last week.

While Culkin seems to be enjoying the Home Alone love this holiday season, his main focus these days seems to be his podcast and his comedy website, BunnyEars.com.