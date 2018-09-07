Mac Miller Dispatch Call: Authorities Called for ‘Immediate Dispatch’ of Patient in Cardiac Arrest

In the wake of Mac Miller’s death, the audio from the dispatch call has been released and it reveals authorities cited his condition as cardiac arrest.

As reported by The Blast, Miller was found around noon at his San Fernando Valley home, though there is no indication as of yet who called authorities in the first place.

Officers on the scene radioed for “immediate dispatch,” but unfortunately Miller still passed away.

AUDIO: Mac Miller died at his home on Friday afternoon. According to a dispatch call, authorities called for “immediate dispatch” for a patient who was in cardiac arrest. //t.co/V9rGyanDUN — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) September 7, 2018

Miller was a well-respected rap artist who released five albums, the first of which — Blue Side Park — was certified Gold by the RIAA. He also had five different singles certified Gold and one that went Platinum.

He worked with other high-profile artists such as Big Sean, Talib Kweli, Juicy J, CeeLo Green, Wiz Khalifa, and Earl Sweatshirt.

After learning of Miller’s death, Earl tweeted out a memorial, saying that Miller was “too generous.” Miller recorded the track “Guild” with Earl for his album Doris.

“He extended his home to all of us. Peace to the Miller family and the whole extended family,” the rapper added. “We Hurtin.”

THE MAN WAS TOO GENEROUS ! HE EXTENDED HIS HOME TO ALL OF US . PEACE TO THE MILLER FAMILY AND THE WHOLE EXTENDED FAMILY. WE HURTIN 😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 — thebe kgositsile (@earlxsweat) September 7, 2018

Other rap artists have commented on the death of Miller, with many expressing deep sorrow at the news.

“Rest In Peace to Mac Miller,” tweeted rapper Dizzy Wright. “I’m lost for words man you had a lot of love in your heart.”

So sad u gone home young Mac I had to post this to smile and think about the good Time we had on the set of this movie man god bless ya family. Pittsburg we lost a real one today 🌟 @macmiller 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/AZkqUlhm1V — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) September 7, 2018

“I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew,” added Chance the Rapper. “Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him.”

Initial reports indicated that Miller’s death was related to a drug overdose, but that has been unconfirmed by authorities at this time. He was 26 years old.