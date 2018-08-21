Mac Miller Charged With DUI Months After Fleeing Crash Scene

Rapper Mac Miller has been charged with two misdemeanors months after fleeing the scene of a car crash in Los Angeles.

The crash happened in May in the San Fernando Valley around 1 a.m., shortly after news of his split with pop star Ariana Grande first broke. The rapper’s white 2016 Mercedes G-Wagon reportedly crashed into a telephone pole. At the time, Miller and his two passengers fled the scene.

According to E! News, Miller was charged with driving under the influence and driving with a BAC of over .08. However, the rapper wasn’t charged with hit and run. His arraignment is set for Sept. 11.

Miller was arrested at his home the morning of the crash, where he confessed to crashing the vehicle, fleeing the scene and drunk driving.

“He was the most polite and nice intoxicated person we’ve ever seen,” one law enforcement source told TMZ. His bail was set at $15,000 at the time.

This is not Miller’s first run-in with the law. In 2011, while on tour in Upstate New York, Miller and his friends were arrested for possession of marijuana. The case was settled out of court.

Miller’s arrest came a week after his breakup from Ariana Grande. The two began a relationship in 2016, three years after they worked together on Grande’s hit “The Way.” The last time Grande posted about Miller was at the Coachella music festival in April, after Grande performed. The photo showed the couple hugging, with Miller kissing Grande on the cheek.

Grande attended the 2018 Met Gala by herself, and the two were last photographed together in March at Madonna’s Oscars afterparty.

Following Miller’s DUI arrest, Grande tweeted, “pls take care of yourself,” a possible reference to her ex-boyfriend’s crash.

At the time of the crash, the star of Netflix documentary-series Shot in the Dark caught video of the incident.

The stringers at RMG News, which captured footage of the DUI crash aftermath, are featured on the series which follows, Austin, Howard and Marc Raishbrook, whey film crime scenes, fires, accidents and anything else they believe news outlets will buy.

The first eight-episode season was released in November. Their work was inspiration for the Jake Gyllenhaal movie Nightcrawler.