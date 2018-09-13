Mac Miller 911 Call Reveals Friend’s Desperate Plea for Help

A distraught friend can be heard in a 911 call desperately begging emergency services to hurry to Mac Miller‘s house, where the late rapper was found unresponsive last Friday.

In the 911 call audio, which was heavily redacted and obtained by TMZ, the male caller can be heard pleading with the operator to send emergency crews as soon as possible. At one point, he begs, “Please, hurry.”

Later on, the caller can be heard crying. The operator says, “The only way we’re going to help your friend is if you follow my [instructions].” Then the call is dropped.

Miller was pronounced dead at his San Fernando Valley home last Friday from an apparent overdose. Police reportedly found a small amount of white powder at the house but did not find any drugs or paraphernalia on the scene. TMZ reports that law enforcement sources say its appeared that Miller, 26, had been dead for hours before his body was discovered.

Though his death was widely reported to be a drug overdose, his official cause of death has been “deferred” by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Miller’s body was transported to his hometown of Pittsburgh on Wednesday for his funeral. There will reportedly be a Jewish service for him at a chapel later this week. Fans of the “Self Care” rapper already had a public vigil for him Tuesday night at the landmark Blue Slide Park, after which he named one of his most popular albums.

Miller’s family has been mourning their loss since his sudden death, with his mother sharing a photo of the two of them on Instagram. The family also released a statement at the time of his death.

“Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26,” the statement read. “He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers.”

The music industry has also mourned his loss, with rappers like Chance The Rapper and Post Malone sharing heartfelt tributes.

“God f– dammit. You were such an incredible person,” Malone wrote. “You changed so many lives. Had so much love in your heart. You inspired me throughout highschool, and I wouldn’t be where I was today without you. Never a more kind and sincere and beautiful person. I f–ing love you Mac.”

“I don’t know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew,” Chance The Rapper wrote after news broke about his passing. “Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him.”